Raising two children, one with autism, sparked her passion for inclusive education
Dubai: Like many expatriates who leave their homeland in search of a better future, Filipino mother Wyn Mae Rivera Tabobo arrived in the UAE in 2014 hoping to build a stable life. Leaving her hometown of Dasmariñas, Cavite, in the Philippines was not easy, but she was determined to make the most of the opportunities ahead.
Today, at 35, she lives in Sharjah with her husband and two children, aged 12 and six. She works as a learning support teacher, guiding children with diverse learning needs.
But her journey in the UAE has become more than about career opportunities. Raising her six-year-old child, who has autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and speech delay, has given her a deeper understanding of the importance of inclusion and specialised education.
“The UAE is not just where I work, it is where I have built my family, career, and purpose,” Tabobo told Gulf News.
Starting over in a new country has brought challenges. Tabobo had to adjust to a different environment, cope with being away from her family, and learn to become independent. Balancing work and personal responsibilities have been another hurdle.
“I overcame these through patience, hard work, determination, and faith. I stayed focused on my goals and took every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow,” shared Tabobo.
Over the years, she has established her career, built a family, and became a mother of two. Her experience as a parent has influenced her professional direction, strengthening her interest in special education.
What has started as a move for employment eventually became an opportunity to pursue work that she finds fulfilling.
For Tabobo, motherhood has taught her lessons that extend beyond the home. Her six-year-old child of determination has given her an understanding of the support children with additional needs require.
“Being a mother of a child with autism, ADHD, and speech delay has taught me patience, acceptance, and the importance of celebrating every milestone. I understand the need for early intervention, specialised education, and continuous support,” shared Tabobo.
As both a parent and an educator, she knows the hopes families have for their children and the importance of giving every child opportunities to develop their abilities. Her son’s journey has made her more compassionate and strengthened her commitment to advocating for children of determination.
After 12 years in the Emirates, Tabobo believes the UAE has given her the chance to grow personally and professionally.
“The UAE has helped me grow beyond what I initially imagined. I came here for work, but I built a family, became a mother of two, and found my purpose as a learning support teacher,” exclaimed Tabobo.
She has appreciated the focus on inclusion, healthcare access, specialised education, and family support services available to families of determination.
“Most importantly, it promotes acceptance and provides opportunities for children to develop their abilities and reach their full potential.”
Tabobo’s commitment to inclusion has also been evident as one of the officers of Ausome Family Journey community, which supports autism awareness, inclusion, and families of children of determination through community activities and initiatives.
Through her involvement, she contributes to efforts to bring families together and promote greater awareness of autism and the needs of children requiring additional support.
“I am grateful that I can turn my personal experiences into something meaningful for others,” stated Tabobo.
Looking back, Tabobo has highlighted that the UAE has helped her in several aspects of life. Her advice to fellow expats is to never give up no matter how hard the journey could get.
“We all come to the UAE with different hopes and sacrifices. Be grateful for the opportunities, continue working hard, and never forget to give back to the community,” said Tabobo.
She added, “Remember, success is not just about what you achieve for yourself, but also about the positive difference you make in the lives of others.”
Twelve years after arriving in the Emirates with dreams of a better future, Tabobo has found that purpose in her family, her classroom, and the community she now calls home.