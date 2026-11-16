US mother to face retrial over children's deaths from March 29: judge

Postpartum psychosis defence under scrutiny in Clancy's retrial
The US mother accused of killing her three children will face a retrial starting March 29, a judge ruled Monday, after a jury deadlocked in a case that has gripped the nation.
Lindsay Clancy, 36, did not deny at her first trial that she strangled her kids Cora, age five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months. She claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis — which she said excuses her from criminal responsibility.
In September a jury of nine women and three men failed to reach a unanimous decision, as required in US criminal proceedings, causing a mistrial.
Clancy's original trial, which featured more than 80 witnesses and days of distressing testimony, sparked debate in the United States over maternal mental health.
She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and said she heard a voice ordering her to kill her children. Her lawyers said this was caused by postpartum psychosis, a condition that medical experts say affects about one to two women in every 1,000 births.
Prosecutors rejected that argument, saying Clancy had carefully planned the murders and was able to understand the consequences of her actions.
After the killings at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023, Clancy cut her neck and wrists and jumped from a second-story window in an apparent suicide attempt that has left her paralysed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.
"Why don't we put it (retrial) on for March 29," when jury selection will begin, said Massachusetts state Judge William Sullivan in a short hearing Monday.
Clancy will return to court on December 30 for a status update in the case, according to a court official.
Kevin Reddington, who is defending Clancy, previously asked the judge to enter a not-guilty verdict, essentially dismissing the case after the weeks-long, televised trial that captivated Americans.
Instead, the judge opted for a retrial after a number of hearings at which the prosecution and defense did battle over Clancy's fate.
"Where is the evidence she did this?" said Reddington previously. He also cast doubt on Clancy's own admissions that she killed her children.