‘A slice of my dream’: How a 14-year-old with autism is making his mark in the UAE and beyond

His mother hopes to encourage families to nurture abilities of children with autism
Dubai: At seven years old, Tatum Lafuente told his mother he wanted to become a CEO. Today, at 14, the Grade 9 student is taking steps towards making his dreams a reality, with his artwork selected for two exhibitions beyond the family home, the Peru Bienal 2026 in Lima this December and the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival in January next year.
When his mother, Maggie, shared the news with him, Tatum has described the opportunity as “a slice of my dream.”
For the family, it has been an emotional milestone. The drawings that Maggie have carefully collected over the years, along with the little observations and questions that offered glimpses into her son’s imagination, are now finding a wider audience.
Tatum, who is on the autism spectrum, was born and raised in the UAE. His family has lived in the country since 2006, and the UAE has always been home.
Tatum has been diagnosed with autism at the age of three. From an early age, he had his own way of seeing and understanding the world. He has developed a strong interest in cities, skyscrapers, cars, LEGO, and drawing.
“Sometimes he says things that make us laugh, and other times he surprises us with words that are so thoughtful and meaningful,” Maggie told Gulf News.
His ambition to become a CEO has first emerged when he was seven.
“I remember thinking, why not? We didn’t know how that dream would unfold, but we wanted him to know that his dreams mattered.”
As a mother, Maggie has started keeping small reminders of Tatum’s world, including his drawings, things he said, and the questions he would ask unexpectedly. She has regarded his honesty and imagination as two of his most distinctive qualities.
“He doesn’t always express himself the way people expect, but when you take the time to listen, there’s so much to discover.”
Growing up in the UAE, surrounded by different cultures and distinctive architecture, has also influenced Tatum’s creativity. Maggie has noted that the country’s buildings and urban landscapes can be seen in some of his drawings.
The Lafuente family has spent many years living in Dubai before moving to Al Ain in 2025.
Maggie has bared that the move brought a slower and quieter pace of life, allowing the family more time to enjoy everyday routines and give Tatum the space to do things at his own pace. One of the biggest lessons she has learned as his mother is the importance of patience.
“There are days when he surprises us with how much he can do, and there are days when he needs more patience and understanding. Both are part of his journey,” shared Maggie.
Rather than measuring progress through major milestones alone, the family celebrates smaller achievements too. Sometimes, it is a drawing, a conversation, or something Tatum has managed to do independently.
“These moments might seem ordinary to others, but to us, they mean a lot.”
She believes that creating an environment where Tatum feels comfortable being himself has helped his confidence grow.
The selection of Tatum’s artwork for the Peru Bienal 2026 in Lima and the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival in January 2027 has been a significant moment for the family.
For Maggie, the recognition has carried special meaning because Tatum’s creative journey has developed in the country where he was born and raised.
“Imagine, the little words and drawings I had been collecting as his mother are now going to be part of an art exhibition in the country where he was born,” exclaimed Maggie.
She added, “It’s not just about making space for someone because they are different. It’s about recognising that they have something valuable to share.”
For Tatum, being selected for the exhibitions has been an opportunity to share his imagination with a wider audience. His mother’s hope is that the experience will encourage more people to look beyond a diagnosis and recognise the individual talents and interests of children on the autism spectrum.
Behind Tatum’s achievements is a family journey that has included challenges and difficult decisions. Following his diagnosis at three, Maggie and her husband Mosh, like many parents, had questions about his development and future. They wanted to understand his needs and ensure he received appropriate support.
At one point, Maggie and Tatum stayed in the Philippines so he could attend therapy, while her husband continued working in the UAE as a professional photographer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur.
Being apart has been difficult for the family, but they made the decision based on what was best for Tatum at the time. The experience has also strengthened their desire to support other families raising children on the autism spectrum.
In 2019, the family has started a creative venture with a wider purpose. A portion of its sales has been dedicated to helping children in the autism community in the Philippines through home-based therapy programmes and essential supplies for children and their families.
Maggie has highlighted that the initiative was their way of giving back, having experienced how much support can mean to families navigating similar circumstances.
“We hope Tatum’s creativity will not only open doors for him but also help create opportunities for others. Giving back doesn’t always have to be something big. Sometimes, even a little support can make a meaningful difference in another family’s journey,” stated Maggie.
According to Maggie, one of the most important lessons from raising Tatum is to take the time to discover what a child enjoys and where their natural abilities lie. It may be drawing, singing, music, dancing, building things, or an interest that parents might not immediately consider as a talent.
Her advice to other parents is to encourage those interests, nurture them, and provide opportunities for children to explore them.
“Every child has their own strengths, interests, and pace. As parents, we need to listen, understand, and give them the confidence to discover what they can do,” explained Maggie.
She has expressed hope that Tatum’s story will push other families to look beyond the challenges they face and recognise the possibilities within their own children.
Maggie has also asked her son what he wanted to say to other families raising children on the autism spectrum.
“Guide and support children on the autism spectrum. Give them the therapy they need and never punish them simply for being autistic. Be patient, show them love, and make them feel included, even when they don’t seem interested. Sometimes, they just need more time, understanding, and encouragement,” said Tatum.
The family continues to learn alongside Tatum, celebrating his progress and supporting his interests as he discovers new opportunities.
From the seven-year-old who dreamed of becoming a CEO to the teenager whose artwork is set to be exhibited in the UAE and Peru, Tatum’s journey is a reminder that children should be given the time, encouragement, and opportunity to explore their dreams.
And, as his own words suggest, sometimes the first step towards a dream is simply being given the chance to imagine it.