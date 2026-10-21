How Abu Dhabi became home for an Egyptian athlete of determination

She hopes her journey will encourage more families to explore opportunities for PODs
Dubai: For Noor Elakhdar, Abu Dhabi is more than the city she calls home. It is where she discovered her love of sport, built friendships, challenged herself, and began to understand what she could achieve with the right support.
A swimmer, cyclist, runner, and proud member of the UAE Special Olympics community, Elakhdar is a young woman of determination whose journey reflects the role that inclusive communities and sporting opportunities can play in helping people pursue their ambitions.
“A home is not just a place where you live. It is a place where you feel you belong, where your dreams have room to grow, and where you can be proud of who you are. That is what Abu Dhabi means to me,” Elakhdar told Gulf News.
Now, with international sporting achievements to her name, she has expressed hope that her story will empower more families across the UAE to explore opportunities for their children and recognise that a diagnosis does not define a person's abilities, interests, or dreams.
Elakhdar’s journey in the capital began in 2006, when her family moved from Egypt to build a new life. Like many families settling in a new country, they have left behind familiar places and memories. Over time, however, Abu Dhabi has become home.
As she grew up, Elakhdar has discovered new interests and explored different activities, gradually developing a passion for sport. With encouragement from her family and the people around her, she has started taking on new challenges and finding opportunities to develop her abilities.
“I feel grateful that Abu Dhabi is where so many parts of my story have come together, my family, my friendships, my love of sport, and my dreams for the future,” shared Elakhdar.
Elakhdar has trisomy 21 (down syndrome), autism, and ADHD. But she has been keen to ensure that people see beyond these diagnoses and recognise her as an individual with her own personality, interests, and ambitions.
“I am so much more than a diagnosis. I am an athlete who loves the sea, a young woman who enjoys learning, and a person with dreams and ambitions of her own,” exclaimed Elakhdar.
Sport has become an important part of how she discovers her strengths and builds confidence. With support from her family and coaches, Elakhdar has learned that progress does not always happen quickly, and that asking for help is part of the process.
“Abu Dhabi has given our family a place to build our lives and create lasting memories. For me, it is home, the place where I pursue my interests, take on new challenges, and continue to grow. I am grateful to live in a community where opportunities to participate in sport and connect with others can help people of determination feel included and most importantly safe and respectful.”
Elakhdar’s dedication has led to achievements she hopes will inspire other people of determination to pursue their own sporting goals. Among her proudest moments has been winning gold in the inspirational category for intellectual disability at the Oceanman World Finals in Dubai in 2025.
This year, she has also won a gold medal in triathlon and a bronze medal in open-water swimming at the Special Olympics MENA Regional Games in Tunisia.
Elakhdar has noted that competing has been an opportunity to demonstrate that people of determination deserve the same chance as anyone else, to participate, improve, and enjoy the activities they love.
“I hope that when families see my story, they feel encouraged to explore opportunities for their own children. And I hope that when people see me competing, they see an athlete who deserves the chance to participate, improve, and enjoy the sport she loves,” explained Elakhdar.
Elakhdar’s experiences have shaped her view of what makes a community welcoming. She is thankful to live in Abu Dhabi, where she has been able to take part in sporting activities and connect with communities that encourage participation.
“Give yourself time to feel at home, explore new opportunities, and build connections with the people around you. To families of determination, I would say, believe in your children, discover what makes them happy, and give them opportunities to learn and participate. Their journey may look different from someone else’s, but that does not make it any less meaningful,” stated Elakhdar.
She has encouraged families to consider therapeutic equestrian programmes, adaptive recreational activities, art, cooking, and other creative programmes that can support independence and self-expression.
“Being part of an inclusive sporting community can be about more than competition. It can be about learning new skills, meeting people with shared interests, building confidence, and feeling that you belong.”
Elakhdar has also noted that some children may need additional guidance, while others may benefit from repeated practice before feeling confident enough to participate independently.
“I hope more families discover the opportunities available in Abu Dhabi and experience the happiness of seeing their children participate, develop friendships, and celebrate their own achievements.”
Elakhdar’s advice to other people of determination is to give themselves time to settle in, explore new opportunities, and build connections with those around them.
She has emphasised that every person's journey is different and progress should not be measured by comparing one person with another.
“Abu Dhabi authorities are offering a lot of programmes and laws to improve lives of people of determination. Abu Dhabi communities understand the importance of inclusion.”
She added, “I am especially grateful that Abu Dhabi has become my home and that sport has helped me discover so much about myself. I hope to continue learning, competing, and inspiring others.”
As her own journey unfolds, her message is that everyone deserves the opportunity to shine.
“Abu Dhabi is an incredible place for living in and my journey is still unfolding. I am Noor, an athlete, a dreamer and a sunflower who keeps turning towards the light.”