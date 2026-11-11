Jiu-Jitsu athlete at Abu Dhabi Championship helps underprivileged children in France

Adelin’s introduction to jiu-jitsu came while he was studying at a sports school in France. During a judo class, he watched a fellow student with a blue belt in jiu-jitsu submit their instructor twice. Impressed by the demonstration, he decided to give the sport a try.

Balancing his work, studies and sporting ambitions leaves him with a demanding schedule. He trains during the day before spending his evenings and nights at the facility, sometimes staying overnight before returning to the academy the following morning.

“I work with some children. They have a complicated situation,” Adelin said. “I don’t want them to feel the difference. I want them to feel like this is your house here and I’m here for you.”

Living in France, he works at a residential facility for children who are unable to live at home or are dealing with challenging family situations. His role includes helping with their daily routines, preparing meals, supporting them with homework and ensuring they are ready for school.

Dubai: For Moroccan jiu-jitsu athlete Nacim Adelin, competing in Abu Dhabi is only one part of his journey. Away from the mats, the 22-year-old is using the values he has learned through the sport to support children facing difficult circumstances in France.

His first appearance at the Abu Dhabi championship marks another step in his development as an athlete. But the impact he hopes to make in France remains just as important.

Those lessons have since become an important part of his approach to working with children. Adelin said some of them struggle to manage frustration and anger because of their circumstances. Rather than allowing those emotions to turn into fights, he encourages them to channel their energy into physical activity.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.