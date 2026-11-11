Jiu-Jitsu athlete at Abu Dhabi Championship helps underprivileged children in France

Moroccan athlete uses jiu-jitsu values to support underprivileged kids in France
Dubai: For Moroccan jiu-jitsu athlete Nacim Adelin, competing in Abu Dhabi is only one part of his journey. Away from the mats, the 22-year-old is using the values he has learned through the sport to support children facing difficult circumstances in France.
Adelin, who represents MKTEAM, competed in the men’s amateur blue belt 85kg division on Monday, the opening day of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. But his responsibilities extend well beyond training and competition.
Living in France, he works at a residential facility for children who are unable to live at home or are dealing with challenging family situations. His role includes helping with their daily routines, preparing meals, supporting them with homework and ensuring they are ready for school.
“I work with some children. They have a complicated situation,” Adelin said. “I don’t want them to feel the difference. I want them to feel like this is your house here and I’m here for you.”
Balancing his work, studies and sporting ambitions leaves him with a demanding schedule. He trains during the day before spending his evenings and nights at the facility, sometimes staying overnight before returning to the academy the following morning.
“I really want to give all I can give,” he said.
Adelin’s introduction to jiu-jitsu came while he was studying at a sports school in France. During a judo class, he watched a fellow student with a blue belt in jiu-jitsu submit their instructor twice. Impressed by the demonstration, he decided to give the sport a try.
A friend invited him to a local academy, where he was drawn to the atmosphere and the discipline of the sport.
“I really liked how the academy was. The energy was different,” he said.
Those lessons have since become an important part of his approach to working with children. Adelin said some of them struggle to manage frustration and anger because of their circumstances. Rather than allowing those emotions to turn into fights, he encourages them to channel their energy into physical activity.
“I try to pass on the values of jiu-jitsu,” he said. “You are frustrated. Go do some sports.”
He sometimes practises basic movements with the children on a small mat at the facility, showing them how to control their bodies and avoid hurting others.
“Sometimes they want to fight, they want to express their rage,” he said.
For children who become interested in the sport, Adelin tries to find opportunities for them to train at local academies.
“I will try to give all children a chance,” he said.
His first appearance at the Abu Dhabi championship marks another step in his development as an athlete. But the impact he hopes to make in France remains just as important.
For Adelin, jiu-jitsu is not simply about winning medals. It is also about teaching discipline, respect and self-control, and helping young people find a positive outlet when life becomes difficult.