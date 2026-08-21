How this seven-year-old Dubai kid found his rhythm in the UAE

His journey shows how passion, patience, right support can help a child overcome setbacks
Dubai: Long before Michelangelo “Mico” McIver sat behind a drum kit, he was making music out of almost anything he could find. He would tap on pots, pillows, tables, and other household objects to create his own rhythms.
Born and raised in Dubai, the British-Filipino seven-year-old seemed to find a rhythm wherever he went.
He sang, tapped, and became fascinated by the feeling of vibrations through his hands. At family gatherings, he would introduce himself as a “singer,” set up a plastic microphone and a homemade cardboard guitar, and perform for relatives.
His kindergarten teacher noticed his natural sense of rhythm and suggested that, perhaps one day, Mico should learn to play the drums. The family did not know then just how far that suggestion would take him.
Mico has experienced developmental challenges when he was younger, including delays in gross motor skills and speech. He has been particularly sensitive to noises, textures, and large crowds. Between the ages of three and five, he has attended occupational and speech therapy.
His parents, Jacqueline and Alan McIver, has noted that those two years brought significant progress. After seeing that progress, they have made a conscious decision not to let the things Mico found difficult define him.
“We felt it was time to focus more on what Mico could do and, most importantly, on what he loved doing. We did not want to define him by the things he found difficult,” the parents told Gulf News.
Music has always been a source of happiness for Mico. The family has played music during different parts of his day. They played it when he woke up, during bath time and play, in the car, and before bed.
“We have music all the time, as we noticed that music makes him happy and calm.”
Drums have been particularly appealing because of the physical sensation of playing them.
“I like the vibration of the drums and the different beats,” shared Mico.
Mico’s parents have lived in Dubai for almost 20 years. Jacqueline is Filipino and a full-time housewife, while Alan is British and works as a sales manager at a software company. They have highlighted that the UAE has given Mico plenty of opportunities to explore his interest in music.
The family has found music schools, shops filled with instruments, and access to professional, state-of-the-art studios.
“Raising Mico in the UAE has been a real blessing for our family. It is a place full of opportunities, supportive communities, and a wonderful quality of life,” exclaimed the parents.
They added, “The positive energy of Dubai and the people around us have had a big influence on Mico and he has really embraced everything the UAE has to offer.”
At three, however, Mico has been too young for most music schools. When the family has tried again at five, they encountered the same obstacle in some places because he was still considered too young.
So Mico has begun learning the piano instead. The piano has given him a foundation in notes, rhythm, and musical theory. However, his parents have seen that the instrument he really wanted to play was the drums.
Eventually, the family has managed to arrange a special assessment with his teacher, Ammar, to see whether he was really ready for drums. At five, he has become the first five-year-old accepted for drums at his music school, Melodica, in Dubai Investments Park.
In music, grades are a structured way of measuring a student’s progress. Instead of simply learning songs one after another, a student works through different levels, starting with the basics and gradually moving towards more advanced skills.
For drummers, the grades typically build skills such as keeping accurate time, coordinating the hands and feet, reading music, and performing with control and confidence. Grade 8 is generally considered an advanced level, after which musicians can progress to higher professional diploma-level qualifications.
While there is no official minimum or maximum age requirement for a Grade 8 drum exam, typically students reach this level between 16 and 18 years old after years of dedicated study.
“Grade 8 is not simply about playing the drums. It is an advanced-level examination requiring technical control, independence between the limbs, rhythmic precision, musical interpretation, complex reading, and the stamina to sustain an extended performance,” explained the parents.
Mico’s Grade 8 performance has lasted more than 20 minutes and featured five technical songs. His progress through the earlier grades has already been remarkable.
At five, he has passed Grade 3 with distinction, scoring 96 percent. At six, he has passed Grades 4 and 5 with distinction. At seven, he has passed Grade 6 with merit. He has then moved on to Grade 8.
Mico has started preparing for his Grade 8 Music Teachers’ Board international examination in January this year, with the initial plan to take it in April.
In February, his family has paused his drum practice for almost a month during a period of uncertainty in the region. They have been concerned that loud sounds might bother him during a difficult time.
However, Mico has picked up his drumsticks again and played for most of an afternoon. His parents have realised that he was ready to return to his music.
In April, he has submitted his Grade 8 examination and gave it his best effort. Unfortunately, he did not pass because of technical flaws in the preparation and submission.
For many children, that result could have been discouraging enough to stop them from trying again. Mico wanted another chance.
“I did not give up and I believe I could do it again even better,” exclaimed Mico.
Mico has returned to practising, this time concentrating on the areas that needed improvement and paying closer attention to the technical requirements of the examination.
His parents have been careful not to turn the preparation into pressure. They have ensured that he had regular breaks, enough sleep and time to play, and simply enjoy being a child.
“What impressed us most was Mico’s determination and resilience,” described the parents.
Moreover, the experience has taught the family an important lesson about what resilience means.
“Resilience is not simply about trying harder. Sometimes it is also about knowing when to rest, having the right people around you, and giving a child the confidence to try again.”
In July 2026, Mico has sat the Grade 8 examination again. This time, he has passed with merit, scoring 84 percent.
Mico’s musical life is now bigger than examinations. He performs at school functions, community events, and music-school concerts. His school, Bloom World Academy in Barsha South, has also increased his involvement in its music department and he is the drummer for its weekly forum.
For a child who can be sensitive to noise and large crowds, performing in front of an audience has represented another important part of his journey.
His parents has bared that once Mico is behind the drum kit, he can become completely absorbed in the music. He also particularly enjoys hearing the crowd cheer after a performance.
The support around him has been crucial, from his family and teacher to his school.
Mico has already been learning piano, violin, and music production. He is also about to start learning electric guitar. His ambitions are growing with him.
“He would love to perform on some of the UAE’s biggest stages. One of his dreams would be to have the opportunity to sit in on a rehearsal with a major touring band visiting Dubai or Abu Dhabi. We are also looking into international youth music competitions that he could take part in,” stated the parents.
Additionally, they have stressed that his ambitions should not come at the expense of his childhood. His education, health, rest, sleep, and time to play have remained their priorities.
“We want to give him the freedom to follow his passions while being there to support and guide him along the way. After all, he is still a child and we want him to have a happy childhood while pursuing the things that make him happy.”
When asked what he would say to someone learning music, his answer has been straightforward.
“I hope you will have a nice time practising and I wish you good luck,” said Mico.
He then offered his own advice, “Listen to the music. Listen to the brain. And listen to your heart.”
Meanwhile, Mico’s journey is remarkable not simply because of how quickly he has progressed. It is remarkable because he has been given the chance to discover what he could do.
For Mico, the rhythm has always been there. The UAE has simply given him the space, people, and opportunities to find it.