Remember your ‘Passenger Seat’ era? American band Stephen Speaks brings hits to Dubai

'90s pop act will open their world tour in Dubai, bringing familiar favourites, nostalgia
Dubai: If you have ever heard a song and been transported straight back to a particular time in your life, you may understand why Stephen Speaks’ music has stayed with so many listeners.
The American acoustic pop-rock band is coming to Dubai on November 21, opening their “Right on Time World Tour” at the Dubai Miracle Garden Amphitheatre.
Known for acoustic rock and indie pop, Stephen Speaks is best known for songs including “Passenger Seat” and “Out of My League,” tracks that have become part of the soundtrack to first love, friendships, late-night drives, heartbreak, and growing up.
For many listeners, the songs are more than familiar hits. They are reminders of people, places, and chapters of life that have long since passed.
For chef David Jezreel Pamplona, Stephen Speaks’ music has been closely tied to his university years.
“I still remember those thesis days, when we were all tired, stressed, and barely surviving, and somehow we kept singing these songs just to keep ourselves alive,” recalled Pamplona.
“Out of My League” and especially “Passenger Seat” have remained favourites for him, with the latter becoming his go-to karaoke song.
“I swear, I’ve probably tortured my friends with this song more times than I can count.”
Pamplona has noted that it is part of what makes music so powerful.
“You grow up, life moves on, people change, but one song can bring you straight back to a certain time in your life. I’ve grown up with music and Stephen Speaks is definitely part of that journey for me. Some songs you just listen to. Some songs carry memories. These songs carry a whole chapter of mine.”
That sense of nostalgia will be at the centre of the Dubai concert. Concert director JM Avelino has revealed that the show is designed around songs that can bring back memories.
“Some songs bring back a whole chapter of your life,” Avelino told Gulf News.
The concert will also feature unexpected covers, including “Baby One More Time.”
The setting has been intended to add to the atmosphere, with the Dubai Miracle Garden providing a distinctive backdrop for the evening.
“With a flower-covered castle as the backdrop and sunset setting the mood, we’re bringing old memories into a new evening.”
The memories attached to Stephen Speaks’ music have not been limited to one person or one particular period of life.
Lorena Dela Cruz, a chief executive officer, has bared that “Passenger Seat” and “Out of My League” remind her of her younger years.
“Their songs take me back to my younger years, the people, the friendships, and the moments I still remember,” described Dela Cruz.
While life is now busier, she has emphasised that the songs have retained their meaning.
“I’m looking forward to hearing them live and singing along to music that has stayed with me.”
For marketing executive Wanja Groeger, the upcoming concert is an opportunity to reflect on how much has changed since “Passenger Seat” was released in 2001.
“It came out in 2001 and realising that was 25 years ago makes me feel a bit old,” shared Groeger.
Despite the passing years, Groeger has been pleased to hear that Stephen Speaks is still making music and performing live, and that they are coming to Dubai.
“I’m really looking forward to this little trip down memory lane, and Miracle Garden is just the perfect location for this special evening.”
According to business coach William Payne, “Passenger Seat” has a more personal connection.
The song has been one of the tracks he learned when he first picked up a guitar, giving it a special place in his memories.
“Stephen Speaks is coming to town, and I'm excited about it,” exclaimed Payne.
He has described the band as “a hidden gem” and praised their music. Now he is looking forward to experiencing those songs live.
“Can’t wait to see them live at Dubai Miracle Garden. Good company, old songs we all know, everyone singing along. It’s going to be a lovely night.”
While the Dubai concert will give fans an opportunity to revisit Stephen Speaks’ older songs, the tour also marks the next chapter of their music.
Their new single, “Right on Time,” explores life’s unexpected turns and the connections that make the journey worthwhile.
The song captures the hope of finding love amid uncertainty, with the idea that the wrong turns taken along the way may ultimately have led someone to the right person.
That theme gives the concert a balance between looking back and moving forward, familiar songs that carry years of memories alongside new music that reflects where Stephen Speaks is now.
For his part, Mohammed Bilal Teezani, CEO of Unlisted Events, has highlighted that having the “Right on Time World Tour” begin in the UAE is something the organisers are proud of.
“Stephen Speaks connects with so many fans here and we look forward to welcoming them while introducing his music to new audiences,” stated Teezani.
The event is presented by Unlisted Events, Brave Media, and Project Apex and directed by Avelino. The amphitheatre opens at 4pm, with the concert scheduled from 6pm to 8pm.
Tickets start at Dh299 for General Admission and Dh349 for Premium, excluding VAT and additional charges. Tickets can be purchased through Dubai Miracle Garden’s official website.
For those who grew up with Stephen Speaks, the evening promises a return to songs tied to a different chapter of life. For newer listeners, it is an opportunity to discover why those songs have stayed with fans for so long.
And for everyone in the audience, the Dubai show offers the chance to turn an old favourite into a new memory.