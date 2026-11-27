He found a different kind of rhythm through his career, adventures, community
Dubai: For Gilbert Ligad Magat, life has always been about finding the right rhythm. Once a drummer for popular Filipino rock band 6cyclemind, he was part of the music scene that produced hit songs such as “Sige,” “Biglaan,” “Paba,” and “Nalilito.” Today, at 48, he has traded the concert stage for a career in the retail industry, working as a wine advisor at Dubai Duty Free at Dubai International Airport.
Originally from Fairview, Quezon City in the Philippines, Magat has called the UAE home for the past 16 years. Based in Al Nahda, Sharjah, he has built a life that goes beyond his day job, balancing his professional career with music, content creation, podcasting, camping, and a die-cast collection.
His journey is one of reinvention, showing that leaving a familiar career behind does not necessarily mean leaving one’s passions behind.
Before moving to the UAE, Magat has been part of 6cyclemind from 2001 to 2005, contributing to the band’s debut album, “Permission to Shine.” His connection to the Filipino music industry has also included working with the management of another Filipino band, Parokya ni Edgar.
Despite the recognition and unforgettable experiences that have come with being part of a popular rock band, Magat eventually wanted to discover what else life could offer.
“The main reason is personal growth and international exposure,” Magat told Gulf News.
“While being part of 6cyclemind was an unforgettable chapter that gave me an incredible music career, I reached a point where I wanted to see who I could become outside of the spotlight by moving and working abroad to build a more sustainable, long-term career path and also to experience that personal growth beyond being a musician.”
Moving to the Emirates, has allowed him to develop skills beyond music and explore a new professional environment. He has transitioned into retail and customer service, learning to navigate a fast-paced, global workplace.
Leaving the music scene has also meant adjusting to a completely different lifestyle.
As a musician, Magat has been accustomed to flexible schedules, late-night performances, and irregular gig hours. Working abroad has introduced him to structured shifts, company policies, and workplace responsibilities.
Another major adjustment has been his identity. He has described it as an “ego shift,” learning to build a fresh professional identity.
“Before you used to be recognised in public and fans ask for your photos and autographs after gigs or guesting. Now, in reality abroad, you have to accept the changes in your identity by toning down what you have personally established in the past and adapt to your new career by following company instructions, schedules, and rules,” shared Magat.
Cultural adjustment has been another challenge. Working and living along with people from various nationalities have required him to become more open-minded, understanding, and mindful of diverse customs and perspectives.
“What I learned from being an expat in the UAE is that you have to know how to adjust mentally, emotionally, and physically right away in certain situations.”
Beyond career opportunities, Magat has appreciated the lifestyle and sense of security that the UAE offers.
He has pointed to the country’s public infrastructure, including roads, parks, beaches, shopping malls, and attractions, as well as its digital government services, which make everyday transactions more convenient.
Safety has been another aspect he values. Being able to walk around at 2am or leave personal belongings on a public table without constantly worrying about them being taken gives him peace of mind.
But feeling at home has also been about staying connected to one's roots.
“Having that comfort of familiar places of culture by just a drive, commute, or walk away means a lot. You can go to Deira, Karama, Satwa, or just within your neighbourhood to buy and eat your hometown dish or buy certain Filipino items,” exclaimed Magat.
He has also found a sense of belonging through his colleagues and fellow Filipino expatriates. Together, they have formed “Naks Crew UAE,” a chosen family built not through blood relations but through shared experiences, loyalty, and time.
“UAE has given me the opportunity to turn it from a temporary work place abroad to a home away from home.”
Although his professional life has taken a different direction, Magat has never stopped exploring his creative interests.
He now runs a digital content channel where he shares his overlanding, camping, and outdoor adventures in the Emirates. He is also a passionate die-cast collector, documenting his hobby. His collection has grown to more than 1,500 miniature vehicles.
Music has remained an important part of his life. He has formed “Bandang Skwalado,” an all-Filipino pop-rock band based in Dubai, bringing together overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through original songs inspired by the emotions, challenges, longing, and everyday experiences of living abroad.
In addition, he has created a community-focused podcast featuring talented and interesting OFWs and other personalities.
“Hopefully, it will continue its mission to showcase people that contribute to the UAE society and back home in the Philippines,” stated Magat.
Looking back on his 16 years in the Emirates, Magat sees his journey as proof that a career change does not have to mean giving up on personal interests.
His advice to fellow expats working abroad is to stay humble, learn to adapt, and never let go of what makes you passionate.
“Having a day job abroad doesn’t mean you cannot continue your passion. Keep that log of fire alive. You still have those days off and leaves to do it,” said Magat.
For him, the rock star chapter may belong to the past, but the music has never really stopped. It simply plays on a different stage, one filled with new opportunities, friendships, adventures, and the freedom to keep discovering who he can become.