Dubai: Wayne Rooney has opened up about some of the darkest moments of his life, revealing that he contemplated suicide while struggling to cope with the pressures of his career at Manchester United.

The former England captain, widely regarded as one of the country's greatest footballers, has spoken candidly about his battles with alcohol, mental health and the difficulties of dealing with life away from the pitch.

Rooney first emerged as a teenage sensation at Everton, making his senior debut at just 16 before quickly establishing himself as one of the Premier League's brightest talents.

His performances earned him a move to Manchester United, where he went on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer. During his time at Old Trafford, he won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and three League Cups.

The 41-year-old retired from professional football in 2021 and has since established himself as a prominent television pundit. However, despite enjoying extraordinary success on the pitch, Rooney has revealed that he experienced significant personal struggles during the peak of his playing career.

Speaking on the Life at the Midpoint podcast with Gabby Logan, Rooney discussed the extent of his difficulties, including periods when he turned to alcohol and isolated himself from those closest to him.

The former striker explained that he would sometimes spend days drinking alone at home, even while performing at the highest level for Manchester United.

Asked about reaching his lowest point, Rooney said: "When I was drinking, I would lock myself in my house for two days and just drink.

"This is probably in my best part of my career playing wise. I would have a couple of days off and I'd sit in a games room and drink for two days and I'd get up and in the morning I'd have training."

He continued: "I couldn't deal with all the pressures of everything. The pressure of football I was alright with...I made stupid choices when I was younger off the pitch, and I really struggled to deal with it all."

Rooney acknowledged that his behaviour affected those around him but said he was aware that he was experiencing something he did not know how to manage.

He added: "I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with."

The former England international also explained that he deliberately kept himself away from his young son Kai because he did not want him to witness his struggles.

"I didn't want Kai seeing me like that, so that's why I'd hide away as well.

"I got to a place where you're contemplating suicide. I just didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't want to see people in the streets. I didn't want to go into shops.

"I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else, I really struggled with it."

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.