Rooney questions Man Utd players' commitment to Carrick

Dubai: Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has questioned the commitment of the club's players with the side currently sat just two places out of the relegation zone, insisting there needs to be a complete refresh at Old Trafford.

Rooney was speaking at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai on Wednesday evening. Taking place over dinner, the event featured a live Q&A session during which the former England captain spoke openly about his former club's difficulties.

The Red Devils have lost five and drawn three of those matches, scoring just six goals while conceding 16.

Their latest setback came on Sunday, when they suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table with just seven points from their opening eight matches.

However, while the pressure on the manager has continued to grow, Rooney was keen to defend his former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick, instead questioning the attitude and application of the players.

The former United striker, who spent 13 successful years at Old Trafford, believes the responsibility for improving performances cannot simply fall on the manager, pointing to the players' role in what happens on the pitch.

Rooney knows first-hand the demands of playing for Manchester United, having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the club between 2004 and 2017. During that time, he won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals.

The former striker believes Carrick faces a difficult task if he has lost the confidence of the dressing room, suggesting that rebuilding relationships with the players can be one of the biggest challenges for any manager.

Rooney's comments come amid continued scrutiny of United's performances, with the club still searching for the consistency and standards expected of one of English football's most successful sides.

He believes simply changing the manager will not necessarily solve the problems, with significant changes needed throughout the squad if United are to return to competing for major honours.

Despite his criticism, Rooney's backing of Carrick highlights his belief that the players must take greater responsibility for the situation at Old Trafford.

And while the managerial position will inevitably attract attention whenever results fail to meet expectations, Rooney believes the players must start showing greater desire and commitment on the pitch.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.