Mauricio Pochettino named new Manchester United manager

Dubai: Manchester United have named Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants languishing in the relegation zone after recording their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

Pochettino will first take charge of the United States national team for their upcoming fixtures against Haiti before making the move to Old Trafford, US Soccer confirmed on Friday.

“The club has reached an agreement with the US ⁠Soccer Federation for Mauricio and ⁠his staff to ⁠be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the ‌US Men’s National Team,” United said in a ‌statement.

The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton boss had emerged as the leading candidate for the Old Trafford vacancy following growing speculation surrounding Carrick's future.

The 54-year-old takes over a United side that have managed just one victory and eight points from their opening 10 Premier League fixtures. They currently sit 18th in the table, just one point clear of bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

United's struggles have extended beyond the league, having recorded only three wins in 15 matches across all competitions.

Pochettino is now set to return to club management after taking charge of the US national team in 2024. During his time with the hosts, he guided them to the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

“The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career,” Pochettino said in a statement.

Reports in the British media suggest United will need to pay significant compensation to secure his release from his US Soccer contract, which was originally scheduled to run until the 2030 World Cup.

The Argentine becomes Manchester United's eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in May 2013, bringing an end to his remarkable 26-year spell at the club.

His previous spell at Tottenham between 2014 and 2019 remains one of the standout periods of his managerial career. Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019, having been dismissed shortly afterwards.

He also led the North London side to the League Cup final during his first full season in charge before overseeing a second-place Premier League finish in 2017.

During his time at PSG, Pochettino secured the Ligue 1 title, while his subsequent spell at Chelsea saw the Blues finish as runners-up in the League Cup during the 2023-24 campaign.

He inherits an expensively assembled Manchester United squad that has struggled for confidence, consistency and a clear identity. Frustrations among supporters have continued to grow, with players booed off the pitch following their defeat to Bournemouth.

His first major test in charge will be a trip to Anfield, where Manchester United are scheduled to face fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on November 22.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.