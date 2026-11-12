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Michael Carrick sacked by Manchester United amid disastrous season

After a poor run of results Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick
Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick
AFP-DARREN STAPLES

Dubai: Manchester United have sacked 45-year-old manager Michael Carrick after a disappointing start to the season. His dismissal had been on the cards for some time with Mauricio Pochettino now expected to take over at the club. 

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men's first-team head coach," the club said in a statement.
It added: "After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions."

Carrick took charge at Old Trafford on a permanent contract at the start of this season, having guided the club to an impressive third-place finish in the Premier League as interim manager last season.

This season has gone disastrously for Manchester United, with no improvement in recent weeks.

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Currently, the English giants sit eighteenth in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and seventeenth (out of 36) in the Champions League.

Manchester United have yet to confirm Carrick's dismissal. The Red Devils have had a personal agreement with Pochettino for some time.

Under contract with the US federation until mid-2030, Pochettino has a release clause of around €9 million. Manchester United could therefore complete the deal quickly. Pochettino could make his debut as the club's manager against Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

So where did it all go wrong?

United’s struggles began on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat away to newly promoted Hull City. 

 They briefly lifted spirits with a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford, but that proved to be their only league win in their opening 10 matches. 

 Draws against Everton, Fulham, Tottenham and Leeds United were followed by defeats to Manchester City, Bournemouth and Chelsea. 

 Their most recent outing ended in a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, having twice come from two goals behind to rescue a point. 

 The poor domestic form has also been accompanied by disappointing results in cup competitions. 

 United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton in the third round, while their Champions League campaign has included a damaging 4-1 defeat to Como. 

 Although they secured a 3-2 victory over Roma in their most recent European outing, they remain 17th in the 36-team league phase standings.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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