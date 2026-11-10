Manchester United will reportedly pay $6.72 million to Michael Carrick if they fire him

Carrick's tenure at United under review amid poor performance and payout clause
Dubai: Michael Carrick could walk away from Manchester United with a £5 million (Dh 24.67 million) payout as the club reportedly intends to end his tenure after a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that United are expected to make a coaching change before their November 22 trip to Liverpool. Director of football Jason Wilcox is leading a review of Carrick’s position, consulting chief executive Omar Berrada before making a recommendation to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. No final decision has been made.
United have managed just three wins in 15 matches across competitions and remain in the Premier League relegation zone. Carrick was reportedly given three matches against Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa to improve results as per several reports. His side lost to Chelsea, beat Roma 3-2 and drew 4-4 with Villa after scoring twice in stoppage time.
If United part ways with the 45-year-old, a break clause in his contract could limit the compensation they owe him.
TeamTalk journalist Ben Jacobs previously reported that Carrick’s deal includes an exit clause. “Michael Carrick has a break clause, so if they part ways, he’ll be paid out for the season and that’s it,” Jacobs said.
Carrick’s reported basic salary is £5 million ($6.72 million) gross per year, with performance-related bonuses potentially taking it to £6.5 million (Dh 32.08 million). The figures have not been officially confirmed by the club.
That means United could be required to pay out his £5 million base salary for the season, despite sacking him before the end of his contract.
This exit would still be much cheaper compared to other clubs like Chelsea who've paid much more to their former coaches after dismissing them.