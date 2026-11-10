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Manchester United will reportedly pay $6.72 million to Michael Carrick if they fire him

Carrick's tenure at United under review amid poor performance and payout clause

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick arrives ahead of kick-off in the UEFA Champions League, league phase football match between Manchester United and Roma at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 3, 2026.
Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick arrives ahead of kick-off in the UEFA Champions League, league phase football match between Manchester United and Roma at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 3, 2026.
AFP-OLI SCARFF

Dubai: Michael Carrick could walk away from Manchester United with a £5 million (Dh 24.67 million) payout as the club reportedly intends to end his tenure after a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that United are expected to make a coaching change before their November 22 trip to Liverpool. Director of football Jason Wilcox is leading a review of Carrick’s position, consulting chief executive Omar Berrada before making a recommendation to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. No final decision has been made.

United have managed just three wins in 15 matches across competitions and remain in the Premier League relegation zone. Carrick was reportedly given three matches against Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa to improve results as per several reports. His side lost to Chelsea, beat Roma 3-2 and drew 4-4 with Villa after scoring twice in stoppage time.

If United part ways with the 45-year-old, a break clause in his contract could limit the compensation they owe him.

TeamTalk journalist Ben Jacobs previously reported that Carrick’s deal includes an exit clause. “Michael Carrick has a break clause, so if they part ways, he’ll be paid out for the season and that’s it,” Jacobs said.

Carrick’s reported basic salary is £5 million ($6.72 million) gross per year, with performance-related bonuses potentially taking it to £6.5 million (Dh 32.08 million). The figures have not been officially confirmed by the club.

That means United could be required to pay out his £5 million base salary for the season, despite sacking him before the end of his contract.

This exit would still be much cheaper compared to other clubs like Chelsea who've paid much more to their former coaches after dismissing them.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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