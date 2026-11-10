Manchester United will reportedly pay $6.72 million to Michael Carrick if they fire him

This exit would still be much cheaper compared to other clubs like Chelsea who've paid much more to their former coaches after dismissing them.

United have managed just three wins in 15 matches across competitions and remain in the Premier League relegation zone. Carrick was reportedly given three matches against Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa to improve results as per several reports. His side lost to Chelsea, beat Roma 3-2 and drew 4-4 with Villa after scoring twice in stoppage time.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that United are expected to make a coaching change before their November 22 trip to Liverpool. Director of football Jason Wilcox is leading a review of Carrick’s position, consulting chief executive Omar Berrada before making a recommendation to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. No final decision has been made.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.