Man United in a coma: Como give Carrick a football lesson as Bruno Fernandes questions his tactics

Como stun Manchester United with a dominant 4-1 Champions League victory
What a footballing lesson that was from Cesc Fabregas and his Como side!
Beautiful football, intelligent movement, relentless pressing and, most importantly, a clear identity both with and without the ball.
Como completely outclassed Manchester United in almost every department of the game, cruising to a stunning 4-1 victory.
It was one of the most embarrassing European defeats in Manchester United's history.
And remember, this is Como's first season in the Champions League.
Yet they dismantled one of the biggest clubs in world football with astonishing ease.
Nico Paz is some player, by the way. What a performance from the 22 year old Argentine! Two goals, an assist and a deserved man of the match display. He was simply unplayable.
But this was not just about one player. It was a complete team performance from Fabregas' side.
The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder has built something special at Como.
United, meanwhile, looked clueless both with and without the ball.
And if the performance was worrying enough, what happened after the final whistle raised even more questions.
United captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to question Michael Carrick's tactical approach, suggesting that the decision not to press Como aggressively allowed the Italian side to grow in confidence.
"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence," Fernandes told TNT Sports.
Asked whether Carrick had got his tactics wrong, Fernandes replied:
"That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable."
Carrick's response was equally revealing.
"There's a little bit of whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win."
When the captain starts publicly questioning the tactical approach and the manager responds by questioning the players' effort, you know something is seriously wrong.
Of course, Fabregas has had more time to develop his project than Carrick. That must be acknowledged.
But the difference between the two teams was frightening.
One team had a clear identity, understood its responsibilities and played with confidence. The other looked completely lost.
Carrick's team have won just twice all season, against Sabah and Ipswich, and are now without a victory in seven matches.
And that brings us to the biggest question.
Do United sack another manager and enter the same cycle again?
We have seen this story so many times. A new manager arrives, promises a rebuild, enjoys a brief period of optimism and then everything falls apart. They are in a loop.
It is a painful sight for United supporters.
The club have spent years changing managers, players and systems, yet they still seem no closer to finding a clear identity.
Manchester United are not just struggling to win football matches. They look like a club in a coma.
And the worrying part is that nobody seems to know how to wake them up.
Como are living their Champions League dream. Manchester United are struggling to wake up from their nightmare.