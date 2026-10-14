Is Carrick’s job at risk? Man United face tough run of fixtures

Dubai: Michael Carrick is facing mounting pressure at Manchester United after a disappointing start to the season, with the club enduring their worst league opening since 1986-87 before suffering another setback in the Champions League.

United have collected just six points from their opening six Premier League matches, leaving the former midfielder with plenty to prove as scrutiny intensifies over his position at Old Trafford. A 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men, added to the frustration, with Spurs snatching a late equaliser.

The situation worsened on Tuesday when United suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Pablo Barrios put the Spanish side ahead inside the opening minute, before Leny Yoro was sent off and substitute Ademola Lookman sealed the victory late on.

The defeat extended United's winless run to five matches in all competitions, increasing the pressure on Carrick as he looks to turn things around at the club he made over 300 appearances for as a player.

Carrick's current predicament is a significant contrast to the circumstances that earned him the permanent job. Having taken charge in January 2026 following Ruben Amorim's departure, the former United midfielder impressed during his initial spell, helping to revive the team's performances finishing the season in third and strengthen his case for the role on a full-time basis.

That early progress raised expectations, but United have struggled to maintain their momentum this season. Carrick must now find a way to turn their fortunes around before questions over his future become even more difficult to ignore.

His immediate challenge is a trip to Elland Road on Sunday to face fierce rivals Leeds United. It is a fixture that carries extra significance for supporters, and Leeds will be determined to make life difficult for their visitors. United, meanwhile, will be equally motivated to respond after their recent setbacks and restore some confidence.

United travel to an in-form Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 21, before returning to Old Trafford to host Bournemouth four days later. The month then concludes with a trip to Chelsea on October 31, providing Carrick with little time to address the team's problems.

The sequence presents a major test for the United boss, with difficult away assignments and an important home fixture offering opportunities to rebuild momentum but also the potential for further disappointment.

For Carrick, the priority will be to rediscover the organisation and attacking confidence that characterised his early spell in charge. United's performances have lacked consistency, and the recent run of results has placed greater importance on turning competitive displays into victories.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.