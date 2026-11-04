Bruno Fernandes dismisses Carrick rift after dramatic Manchester United comeback

United captain backs Carrick and admits he deserved to be dropped amid poor form
Dubai: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has played down speculation of a falling-out with manager Michael Carrick, admitting his recent performances justified the decision to leave him out of the starting XI.
The Portuguese midfielder addressed the rumours following United's dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory over Roma at Old Trafford, where he played a crucial role in helping his side overturn a two-goal deficit.
Questions had been raised about Fernandes' relationship with Carrick after the midfielder publicly questioned the manager's tactical approach following a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como.
Carrick subsequently dropped his captain for one match, fuelling suggestions of tension between the pair. Fernandes returned for United's Premier League defeat to Chelsea before retaining his place against Roma.
However, the 32-year-old insisted there had been no disagreement behind the scenes and accepted responsibility for his disappointing displays.
"There's been a lot of speculation in the media, a lot of lies around between me and the manager that we had to clear the air,” Fernandes told Prime Video.
“None of that happened, the manager took a decision to put me on the bench because I wasn't performing and that's fair. Everyone thought it was a punishment for the words that I had and if it was he was right, the manager is the one who makes the decision.”
Fernandes also made clear that his support for Carrick and the rest of the United squad remained unchanged.
“It doesn't change the belief I have in the manager and the staff and every player in this club and it doesn't change my aim to win every f***ing game,” he said.
The Red Devils appeared destined for another disappointing evening when goals from Matías Soulé and Donyell Malen handed Roma a commanding 2-0 advantage.
But Fernandes inspired the fightback in the 58th minute, converting a penalty at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved but ordered to be retaken due to encroachment.
United continued to push forward and were rewarded when Fernandes set up Matheus Cunha for the equaliser in the 83rd minute.
Just three minutes later, Cunha struck again to complete a remarkable turnaround, although his evening ended with a stoppage-time red card.
The victory brought an end to United's miserable nine-match winless streak and provided some much-needed relief for Carrick and his players.
Reflecting on the club's difficult period, Fernandes acknowledged the disappointment among supporters who have grown accustomed to seeing United compete for major honours.
"It's been a long time, we didn't get a win, it's been frustrating for them as much as us too,” he said.
“Fans want to win games. They are used to seeing this club at the top, winning trophies and it's been frustrating to see the club in this situation.”
The United skipper hopes the dramatic victory can prove a turning point in the club's season.
“Today was important to get a win. We knew after that we still had the fans with us, we felt we could change it with a goal and something and fortunately we did it today.”
United will now look to build on that momentum when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday, ahead of the international break.