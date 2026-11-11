Pochettino keen on United job as Carrick looks destined for sack

Dubai: Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to take charge of Manchester United if the club formally offers him the head coach position.

United have already held discussions with the Argentine as they consider their options following the expected departure of Michael Carrick, whose future is likely to be decided within the next 48 hours.

BBC Sport reports that Pochettino, currently in charge of the United States national team, is keen on a return to the Premier League and would welcome the opportunity to take over at Old Trafford.

However, the 54-year-old is conscious of his responsibilities to the US Soccer Federation and wants to show respect to his current employers by waiting for an official approach from United.

The Premier League club would need to pay a compensation fee of $10m to secure his release, having only appointed him to the USA role in August.

The Americans are preparing for a two-leg Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti over the coming week, potentially complicating matters if negotiations progress while Pochettino is still with the squad.

Despite the timing, the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager considers the United job an attractive proposition and is expected to accept should an official offer arrive.

It would not be the first time United have considered appointing Pochettino. The club previously explored the possibility following Jose Mourinho's dismissal in 2018, again in 2022 before choosing Erik ten Hag, and once more after the Dutchman's departure in 2024.

Berrada and Wilcox are in Monaco for a previously scheduled meeting to discuss the club's wider football strategy, although Carrick's future is expected to dominate proceedings.

The pair are understood to favour a change in the dugout, with their recommendation likely to be that the 45-year-old leaves his position.

United currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, inside the relegation places, after managing just one victory in their opening 10 matches. They have not won a league game since August.

It represents the club's worst position at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1986-87, when they were bottom of the table in 20th.

Pochettino began his Premier League managerial career at Southampton in January 2013 before moving to Tottenham in 2014. He spent five years in north London, guiding Spurs to the Champions League final.

The Argentine moved into international management in September 2024 when he was appointed USA head coach, leading the World Cup co-hosts to the last 16 of the 2026 tournament.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.