Manchester United set to sack Michael Carrick: 7 managers who could replace him

Seven potential candidates to replace Carrick at Old Trafford
Manchester United are reportedly set to sack Michael Carrick following their disastrous start to the season.
According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, United intend to part ways with the former midfielder, although the club insists that no final decision has been made.
BBC Sport has also reported that Carrick is increasingly likely to lose his job, with a decision expected during the November international break.
The Red Devils are currently 18th in the Premier League, having managed just one victory in their opening 10 league matches.
Sunday's dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford has only added to the pressure.
United have also managed just three victories in 15 matches across all competitions.
Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are reviewing Carrick's future before making a recommendation to the club's owners.
Fabrizio Romano has also reported that United held two internal meetings on Monday, November 9, to discuss the situation and possible replacements.
Carrick, however, remains determined to continue.
So, who could replace him?
The former Newcastle United manager is one of the leading candidates.
Howe is reportedly admired by United's director of football, Jason Wilcox, who considers him a strong option because of his Premier League experience.
The Englishman is currently available and could be open to discussing the job.
The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain manager is another strong candidate.
Pochettino currently manages the United States national team and has plenty of Premier League experience.
Reports suggest he would be open to taking charge at Old Trafford.
However, United would need to resolve his contractual situation with the US national team. They will have to pay a hefty compensation. And it's nothing new for United.
The former Bayern Munich and Germany manager has also been strongly linked with the job.
Nagelsmann is currently available after leaving Germany following the 2026 World Cup.
At just 39, he could offer United a long term solution. But his glamour has reduced since that German stint.
However, reports differ on whether the German would be interested in taking the job immediately.
The Aston Villa manager is another coach admired by United's hierarchy.
Emery has done an impressive job at Villa Park, turning the club into a regular European contender. And he is a great tactician who is capable of transforming Manchester United.
However, convincing him to leave Villa could prove extremely difficult, particularly with the club working on a new contract.
Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has also been mentioned as a possible replacement.
The German coach has impressed with his attacking style of football and ability to develop young players.
However, he is reportedly not interested in leaving Brighton at this stage. Also, it will be another huge gamble.
The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder is another interesting name linked with the Old Trafford job.
Fàbregas has earned praise for his impressive work at Italian club Como, particularly his attacking football and tactical approach.
According to TEAMtalk, his name has been discussed internally at Manchester United. His Como side defeated Manchester United 4-0 in the Champions League recently.
However, convincing him to leave Como could prove difficult because that project is better suited for him to get his development as a coach going in the right direction.
Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß has emerged as another possible candidate.
The 44 year old German has attracted attention for his impressive work in the Bundesliga.
According to reports, United are considering him as an alternative to more established managers.
However, he lacks Premier League managerial experience.
Also, Antonio Conte's name was mentioned earlier but those rumours are not strong these days. But you never know.
For now, Carrick remains Manchester United manager.
However, the pressure is growing, and a managerial change appears increasingly likely. Mostly within the next 24 hours.
Sky Sports reports that United would prefer to appoint a permanent manager rather than another interim coach if Carrick leaves.
The international break gives the club an opportunity to assess their options and identify a suitable replacement.
United's next Premier League match is against arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.
The big question now is not just whether Carrick will survive, but who will take charge of Manchester United next. But their problems are deep rooted and changing yet another manager won't solve the issues overnight.