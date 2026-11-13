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Rio Ferdinand speaks out on Mauricio Pochettino replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Ferdinand praises Pochettino's credentials for Manchester United's top job

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Rio Ferdinand and Mauricio Pochettino
Rio Ferdinand and Mauricio Pochettino
via AFP

Dubai: Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is excited by the prospect of Mauricio Pochettino taking charge at Old Trafford, with the Argentine officially announced to replace Michael Carrick.

Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, Ferdinand said Pochettino has the qualities required to take over at United and admitted he was as eager as supporters to discover who would be appointed as the club’s next manager.

“I think Pochettino is the guy everyone’s talking about. He doesn’t lack anything for anybody who needs to come in now,” Ferdinand said.

“So we’ll probably know sooner, maybe tomorrow or the next day. We’ll find out. So even I’m excited, just like the fans, to find out.” The interview was taken a day before Manchester United announced the hiring of the Argentine coach.

Pochettino, who has previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, has been linked with the Manchester United job as the club considers its options following Carrick’s departure.

The former Argentina international has considerable Premier League experience, having guided Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019. His ability to develop young players and compete for major honours has made him an attractive option for clubs looking for a long-term project.

“I think that decision is about five to six years away. So that's not imminent. They've still got to get the planning, they've still got to do the architectural drawings, et cetera, to get it passed through,” he said.

“Till then, I'll always love Old Trafford. It's going to be Old Trafford, but we'll see what happens.”

United's proposed new stadium is expected to be built near the existing Old Trafford site, with the club targeting completion in time for the 2035 Women's World Cup. The project still has planning and consultation stages to navigate.

For Ferdinand, who spent 12 years at United and won six Premier League titles and the Champions League, the prospect of leaving Old Trafford behind is a significant moment, even as the club looks towards a new era.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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