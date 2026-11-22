United remain in the relegation zone as Iraola celebrates a statement victort
Mauricio Pochettino received a brutal welcome back to the Premier League as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday.
Anfield was like, welcome back to the Premier League, Poch.
The Argentine could hardly have imagined a worse start to his United career. His team were reduced to 10 men after just eight minutes when Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for bringing down Alexander Isak, who was racing towards goal.
That red card had virtually sealed United's fate.
Dominik Szoboszlai scored a brilliant free kick from the resulting set piece in the 10th minute before Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's advantage just three minutes later with a stunning acrobatic strike.
From that point, it was almost entirely Liverpool.
Andoni Iraola finally got his first major victory at Anfield. And what a win it was!
It was only Liverpool's second Premier League home victory of the season, but this was easily their most convincing performance at Anfield under the Spaniard.
The scoreline could have been much worse for United. Liverpool's poor finishing and some incredible saves from goalkeeper Senne Lammens were the only reasons it stayed at 4-0.
Alexander Isak wasted several opportunities, while Bradley Barcola also missed chances. But their pace, movement and dribbling created constant chaos in United's defence.
Wirtz was simply outstanding. Apart from his brilliant goal, the German created chance after chance for his teammates. At one point, we almost lost count of how many opportunities he was creating. He finished the match with 10 chances created, more than United managed as a team.
Teenager Rio Ngumoha was another star of the evening. The 18 year old scored Liverpool's third goal in the 66th minute after a breathtaking counterattack.
Barcola showed incredible pace as he raced forward before delivering a low cross for Ngumoha to finish. It was a wonderful display of speed and attacking football.
Substitute Victor Munoz then completed the rout in the 82nd minute, finishing brilliantly after another excellent pass from Wirtz.
For Iraola, this was a statement victory. Liverpool had struggled at Anfield earlier in the season, but their attacking players looked unstoppable against their biggest rivals.
For Pochettino, however, it was a painful reminder of the enormous task awaiting him.
United remain in the Premier League relegation zone, sitting 19th with just eight points from 11 matches. They have won only one league game all season.
The early red card certainly made Pochettino's job difficult.
But United's problems run much deeper than one bad afternoon at Anfield.
Pochettino has plenty of work to do if he is to turn this disastrous season around.