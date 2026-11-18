New Manchester United boss Pochettino promises to end City's dominance and restore United
Dubai: Mauricio Pochettino has promised to bring Manchester United back to the summit of English football and restore their status as the most successful team in Manchester.
The Argentine is due to take charge at Old Trafford on Wednesday after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.
His final match as United States head coach ended with a 2-0 victory over Haiti in Cincinnati on Tuesday, securing the Americans' place in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Pochettino was challenged by analyst DaMarcus Beasley, who spent the 2006-07 season on loan at Manchester City. Beasley joked that "Manchester is blue, it will always be blue".
Pochettino was quick to disagree, replying: "No way, you will see. Give me time and that is going to change."
The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton manager is understood to have travelled directly to Manchester on a private jet following the final whistle.
"We're excited because the new challenge is big, but it's the adrenaline that you want to feel," he said.
"We are going to have a different job but we have the experience to deal with that. We need to add our common sense in the way that we are going to approach all the things.
"We know that it is not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase."
Pochettino departs the United States national team with a 62.16 per cent win rate from 37 matches in charge.
The 54-year-old guided the US to the 2025 Gold Cup final and the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, which the country co-hosted.
Reflecting on his time with the national side in an Instagram statement, he said: "I am proud of what we achieved."
"When we arrived, I wanted us to believe that we could compete with anyone. I hope today that belief is stronger, not only with the players but with everyone who supports this team.
"This experience has re-energised me and given me so much, both in football and personally.
"Leaving is tough at this moment, but sometimes in football an opportunity comes that is impossible to say no to. I have always believed in following my heart, even when it means leaving a place where I have been very happy.
"I hope this team continues to grow and achieves all the success it deserves."