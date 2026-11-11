Manchester United chiefs set for Carrick talks in Monaco

Dubai: Michael Carrick's position as Manchester United head coach is set to come under scrutiny at a meeting between the club's senior leadership in Monaco on Wednesday.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are travelling to the principality for a previously scheduled meeting with the club's hierarchy, with Carrick's future now expected to dominate the agenda.

The pair are understood to favour a change in the dugout, with their recommendation expected to be that Carrick leaves his position.

The situation represents another major decision for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired a 28.94 per cent stake in Manchester United for just over £1 billion less than three years ago.

When the agreement was announced on Christmas Eve 2023, Ratcliffe spoke of his determination to restore United to their former standing in English and European football.

However, the club are now facing a very different reality. United sit 18th in the Premier League after collecting just one victory from their opening 10 matches, with their last league win coming in August.

Their current position represents their poorest start to a top-flight campaign since the 1986-87 season, when they were bottom of the table.

Ratcliffe has faced considerable scrutiny over several decisions since taking control of his minority stake, and the handling of Carrick's future is another crucial test of the direction he wants to take the club.

Monaco is a regular meeting place for the club's senior figures, with Ratcliffe based in the principality and his INEOS business also maintaining offices there.

The gathering had been arranged well in advance as part of the regular discussions between Ratcliffe and United's senior executives.

Sources have stressed that Monaco was chosen for logistical reasons rather than because of the uncertainty surrounding Carrick, although his future has now become the central issue.

Five draws and four defeats have left them with only eight points, while an eight-game winless run has increased the pressure on the head coach.

Their latest setback saw them draw 4-4 with Aston Villa at Old Trafford, having once again struggled to hold on to a positive result.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.