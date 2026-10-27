If this is the end for Carrick, who’s next for Man United?

Dubai: Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford has intensified the pressure on Michael Carrick, with the club’s poor start to the season raising growing questions over his future.

The Red Devils were booed following another disappointing performance, although Carrick received a warmer reception from supporters as he left the pitch.

However, there is only so long the club of United’s size will tolerate underwhelming results, with the side winless in eight matches across all competitions and sitting just above the Premier League relegation zone.

Carrick guided United to third place last season after taking over as interim head coach, earning himself a permanent contract in May.

But with performances deteriorating, the club are reportedly considering alternatives should they decide to make another change in the dugout.

If Carrick’s time at Old Trafford comes to an end, former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is emerging as a leading contender to replace him.

According to reports, Howe is the preferred candidate of United director of football Jason Wilcox, whose admiration for the Englishman is understood to stem from his Premier League experience and ability to develop players.

Howe is currently unattached after leaving Newcastle in July, having spent five years at St James’ Park and led the club to their first domestic trophy in 70 years with victory in the 2025 Carabao Cup final.

However, the 48-year-old has previously distanced himself from the Manchester United job. In January, when he was linked with replacing Ruben Amorim, Howe reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle, insisting nothing had changed regarding his position at the club.

Circumstances have since changed considerably. Howe is now available, and United’s reported interest could offer him an opportunity to take charge of one of English football’s biggest clubs.

His Premier League experience could appeal to United’s hierarchy as they look to find a manager capable of restoring consistency and improving a squad that has struggled to meet expectations.

Another name linked with the position is Julian Nagelsmann, who was among the candidates discussed during the summer before United decided to retain Carrick following his successful interim spell.

The former Bayern Munich manager is now also being considered as a potential successor, with reports suggesting he has admirers within United’s recruitment structure.

Nagelsmann offers a different profile to Howe, having managed at the highest level in Germany with Bayern and the national team.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.