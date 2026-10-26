Udinese 0-2 Milan: Early strike and a second-half goal settle it in Udine
Milan trounced Udine with a 2-0 win, having scored after six minutes, then added a second in the 65th to leave Udinese pointless again in Serie A at the Stadio Friuli, Sunday (October 25, 2026).
First half
The Rossoneri had the lead almost immediately, going ahead in the sixth minute. Udinese had little chance to settle after that. The match then turned scrappy, with Milan booked in the 39th minute and Udinese in the 43rd. Udinese went into the break needing a response.
Second half
Udinese made the first change at the interval, and two more at the hour mark, trying to find a way back in. Milan responded in the 65th minute. A second goal from the visitors effectively ended the contest.
Both sides used all five substitutions, and Milan’s late changes (73rd, 74th, 86th and twice at 90) helped them close the game out. A late booking in the 90th for a Milan player was the final incident.
Lineups
Udinese’s side included Okoye in goal, Jesper Karlstrom and Jakub Piotrowski in midfield, and Keinan Davis up front. The Milan team sheet included Luka Modric and Christian Pulisic.
The loss extends Udinese’s poor run.
They also lost 2-1 at Torino and 3-0 at home to Lecce in their previous two matches. On the results data I pulled, their last league win was at Monza on August 29. Their next match is at Parma on Tuesday, October 28, followed by a home game against Roma on October 31.
By the numbers: Milan controlled the ball with 60% possession and outshot the hosts 16 to 11.
Shots on target were closer, 7 for Milan and 6 for Udinese. Milan’s goalkeeper saved six, and Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye made five. Udinese won five corners to Milan’s four, and Milan committed 13 fouls to Udinese’s 11.