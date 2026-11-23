Esposito's hat-trick overshadowed by Atalanta's stunning comeback
Atalanta rescued an extraordinary late 4-4 draw against Inter Milan on Sunday as the champions fell three points off the Serie A title pace despite Francesco Pio Esposito's hat-trick, while AC Milan and Juventus claimed big wins.
Inter looked comfortable in Bergamo when Petar Sucic's penalty gave them a two-goal cushion in the 76th minute after Esposito's treble, but Charles De Ketelaere's second goal of the night and a stoppage-time Franck Kessie penalty salvaged a point for La Dea.
It marked only the third time Inter have dropped points in the league this season but kept Cristian Chivu's side in third place, one point behind Roma and three adrift of leaders Lazio.
AC Milan stayed in the title mix by going fourth, two points behind Inter, with a 5-1 win over Frosinone, while Juventus moved into the top six by thrashing Venezia 4-0 in Turin.
Inter's result continued a theme of defensive frailty, having conceded 17 goals in 12 league games this season.
"We managed to always have a two-goal lead, then we failed to show maturity in the final moments," Chivu told DAZN.
"It's hard to explain, we weren't able to manage and maintain the lead we created. We have thrown away two points, but we will learn the lesson and move on."
Esposito struck twice in the first half, pouncing on a deflected ball in the box to sweep home the opener before doubling Inter's lead by heading home from a corner.
Eljif Elmas quickly got one back for the hosts to keep the game alive, but Esposito took his third in composed fashion early in the second half, marking his eighth goal in five games for club and country.
De Ketelaere proved the catalyst for Atalanta's fightback, pulling a goal back with a header and firing home a powerful finish either side of Sucic's spot-kick.
That set up a thrilling conclusion as Atalanta chased what had seemed an unlikely point, which they claimed when a penalty was awarded for handball that Kessie calmly converted.
Milan returned to the top four as Goncalo Ramos ended his goal drought in a 5-1 thrashing of Frosinone to seal back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month.
Ruben Amorim's side got off to a flying start with a Gabriele Calvani own goal and a composed Ramos strike inside 19 minutes.
Amorim accused his players of "not helping Ramos" ahead of the game after the Portugal international scored just twice in his first 11 league games following a 74-million-euro ($86 million) summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.
His third goal of the season was met with a loud roar from the San Siro crowd after he was teed up by France international Adrien Rabiot, who became the first Milan midfielder since Kaka in 2004 to notch a goal or assist in seven consecutive league games.
The visitors soon hit back through Patrizio Masini, but Milan pulled clear in the second half with some lethal counter-attacking as Ardon Jashari, Alphadjo Cisse and Christian Pulisic struck to complete the biggest victory of the Amorim era.
"Frosinone are all about full pressure. I understood that coming to San Siro with a lot of points, they would be really brave," Amorim told DAZN.
"We changed a little bit the way we play the game because of the opponent, and it was a good night for us."
Juventus moved up to sixth thanks to a second-half surge in a 4-0 win over Venezia in Turin.
Coach Luciano Spalletti faced scrutiny after an underwhelming start to the season, with Antonio Conte linked with a return to his former club during the international break.
But Spalletti celebrated becoming just the sixth coach to reach 600 Serie A games with a resounding win, despite his team being booed off at the break following a goalless first half.
Nick Woltemade came off the bench at half-time to score one goal and set up another for Teun Koopmeiners, before a Juan Cabal header and Randal Kolo Muani penalty wrapped up an 18-minute blitz.
Milutin Osmajic scored a double in a 2-0 win for Genoa at Sassuolo and Bologna were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese.