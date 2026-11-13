Italy fight back to deal Zidane first loss as France coach

Francesco Pio Esposito leads Italy past France in thrilling San Siro clash
Francesco Pio Esposito struck twice to inflict a first defeat on Zinedine Zidane as France head coach as Italy stormed back to win 3-1 at San Siro and go top of their Nations League group on Thursday.
Michael Olise profited on a Gianluigi Donnarumma error to put the visitors in front after 10 minutes, but Italy hit back through Esposito and Davide Frattesi either side of half-time.
Inter Milan striker Esposito's second came from the penalty spot after his brother Sebastiano had earlier fired a spot kick wide, while France were twice denied by the woodwork in an entertaining encounter.
The result sent Italy top of Group A1 on 10 points, level with France but above them on head-to-head record, while Belgium are third on nine points after inflicting a fifth straight defeat on rock bottom Turkey.
France were without star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele through injury, but it didn't show as they made an electric start under pouring rain in Milan.
Desire Doue hit the side netting and first-time captain Adrien Rabiot tested Donnarumma before Lucas Da Cunha's rasping half-volley flew narrowly wide.
But the opener was gifted to France when Donnarumma passed the ball straight to Olise, who skipped past a defender before firing home his fifth goal in five Nations League games – a record only bettered by England captain Harry Kane's seven.
The hosts struck back in the 26th minute with their first chance of the game when Nicolo Cambiaghi drove to the byline and cut back a cross, which Esposito converted with a deft touch.
The goal brought San Siro to life as the older Esposito sibling, Sebastiano, threatened a quickfire comeback two minutes later when he forced a sharp save from Mike Maignan.
Bradley Barcola came closest to a third goal before the break with a curling shot from the edge of the box that struck the foot of the far post.
The end-to-end nature of the game continued in the second half as Rayan Cherki's rasping strike was tipped onto the post by Donnarumma before Italy charged up the other end and forced Maignan into a point-blank save from Cambiaghi.
Italy had a glorious chance to go in front when Cambiaghi was tripped by Malo Gusto to earn a penalty, but Sebastiano Esposito failed to join his brother on the scoresheet as he hammered his spot kick wide on the hour mark.
The Azzurri did not dwell on the disappointment for long, taking the lead just three minutes later when Frattesi drilled in a shot from a Federico Dimarco cross moments after the Inter Milan wing-back was brought off the bench.
Fellow substitute Antonio Vergara earned the home side another penalty when he was tripped by Dayot Upamecano, and this time Francesco Pio Esposito stepped up to drill a shot into the bottom corner.
The result continued a strong start to Roberto Mancini's second spell as Italy coach as his side stretched their unbeaten run to four matches and notched their first home win over France since 1962.
Belgium host Italy and Turkey travel to France in the final round of group games on Sunday.