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Cesc Fabregas gets upset when asked about replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Fabregas calls for respect towards Carrick amid job rumors at United

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Como’s Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas looks on before the Italian Serie A football match between Como and Roma at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como, Italy, on October 11, 2026.
Como’s Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas looks on before the Italian Serie A football match between Como and Roma at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como, Italy, on October 11, 2026.
AFP-PIERO CRUCIATTI

Dubai: Cesc Fabregas has rejected speculation linking him with the Manchester United job, insisting that discussing the possibility would show a lack of respect for current manager Michael Carrick.

The Como coach was asked about the rumours ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against United, with Carrick under pressure following a difficult run of results.

“I won’t answer that question because I think that’s not a very nice question. I don’t think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side,” Fabregas said.

Carrick has come under scrutiny after United managed just one win in seven Premier League matches, raising questions about his position as the club struggles for consistency.

However, Fabregas dismissed suggestions that United were in crisis, backing Carrick and highlighting his achievements last season.

“Last year he did really well bringing Manchester United back to where they belong, which is the Champions League, for the first time in many years,” the Spaniard added.

Fabregas has emerged as a highly regarded young manager after transforming Como’s fortunes. Having helped the club return to Serie A in 2024, he guided them to fourth place last season to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Como have continued to make an impression in Europe, including a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League debut.

Wednesday’s meeting will be a significant occasion for the Italian club, which is hosting one of Europe’s most successful teams for the first time in its history.

Fabregas, however, made it clear that his focus remains on Como rather than speculation over a possible move to Old Trafford.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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