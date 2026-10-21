Cesc Fabregas gets upset when asked about replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Fabregas has emerged as a highly regarded young manager after transforming Como’s fortunes. Having helped the club return to Serie A in 2024, he guided them to fourth place last season to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

“Last year he did really well bringing Manchester United back to where they belong, which is the Champions League, for the first time in many years,” the Spaniard added.

“I won’t answer that question because I think that’s not a very nice question. I don’t think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side,” Fabregas said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.