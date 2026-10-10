Manchester United make the worst league start since 1986

Man United 1 Spurs 1: Red Devils throw away lead against ten-man Tottenham
Michael Carrick's side have collected just six points from six matches after throwing away a lead against ten man Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Manchester United's troubles are showing no signs of ending.
The Red Devils have now made their worst start to a league season in 40 years after being held to a frustrating 1 to 1 draw by ten man Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.
And what makes it even more disappointing for United supporters is the manner in which they threw away the victory.
They were leading 1-0, Tottenham were down to ten men, and three points looked almost certain.
But United somehow allowed Dominic Solanke to equalise in stoppage time.
Six points from six matches. Just one victory. Their worst league start since 1986.
In all fairness, it was a low quality game between two struggling teams, and a draw was probably the right result.
Tottenham were actually the better side for large parts of the match and created enough opportunities to take the lead in the first half.
However, Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute before Rodrigo Bentancur received a straight red card following an altercation with Luke Shaw.
The decision sparked controversy, with Shaw receiving only a yellow card.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Tottenham continued fighting and were rewarded when Solanke equalised in the 92nd minute.
Tottenham showed enough character to deserve their point, but United will undoubtedly be the more disappointed side.
And that is where the bigger problem lies.
United are not simply struggling to win matches. They are struggling to control games, even when they find themselves in winning positions.
Carrick will be feeling the heat now. There is enough quality in this squad to perform better.
Nobody expects United to win the Premier League this season. But supporters certainly expect progress, consistency and a team capable of protecting a lead against struggling opponents.
Instead, United are already facing another season of uncertainty.
De Zerbi's side havent won a single Premier League game this season but they are showing some progress in their overall performance and this is an important point for them.