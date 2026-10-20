Maddison sparkles as Spurs end Premier League winless run

Maddison, Marmoush and Davies lift Spurs off the bottom as Kulusevski returns
James Maddison made a sensational return to Tottenham's starting line-up on Monday as they beat Coventry to claim their first Premier League win of the season.
Tottenham Hotspur trounced Coventry City 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night for their first Premier League victory of the season, lifting Roberto De Zerbi’s side off the bottom of the table.
On a feel-good night in London, Maddison marked his first start in 17 months with a spectacular early goal while Dejan Kulusevski returned to the matchday squad after missing the whole of last season.
Jack Rudoni levelled early in the second half but the home side were back in front just before the hour mark when Omar Marmoush lashed home his first goal for the club and substitute Ben Davies made the points safe in added time.
"I just wanted to play well, I just wanted to show my qualities and show what I bring to the team and what the team's missed in the last 18 months or whatever it is from my last start," Maddison told Sky Sports.
"So the gaffer asked me to play and he wanted to enjoy watching me from the side, so hopefully I did that."
Scorers: James Maddison opened the scoring with a superb 14th-minute strike, curling a first-time effort over Carl Rushworth into the top corner. Spurs then failed to build on the lead, and Dominic Solanke had a goal disallowed for offside before Jack Rudoni equalised for Coventry early in the second half. Omar Marmoush restored Spurs’ lead in the 58th minute with his first goal for the club, and substitute Ben Davies sealed the win in the 96th minute.
The Spurs playmaker said he believed he could help propel his team up the table as they seek to avoid the indignity of last season, when they narrowly escaped relegation.
"I'm 29, I've still got plenty of years left, and I have a lot of self-belief, and I know that I have quality that can really help us in this league," he added.
Spurs came into the match rock bottom of the Premier League and with the unwanted record of being the only team in England's top six divisions without a league win this season despite a huge summer outlay.
De Zerbi had taken his squad to Marbella in southern Spain for some warm-weather training in a bid to kickstart their season and it paid off against Frank Lampard's competitive Coventry side.
Maddison, who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in August 2025, just three months after injuring the same knee, put his side ahead in the 14th minute after fine work from Mohammed Kudus on the right.
Lurking just outside the penalty area, he received the ball from Kudus and sent it curling past Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and into the top corner, sparking wild scenes of delight among the home fans.
Maddison came close to doubling Spurs' lead after half an hour but his half-cross, half-shot curled narrowly wide.
Newly promoted Coventry were level in the 49th minute, courtesy of a Rudoni strike from close range.
Spurs lost the ball in the Coventry half and the visitors swept forward. Rudoni's effort hit a teammate but the ball fell kindly for him again and he drove home.
Just nine minutes later Spurs were back in front when Manchester City loanee Marmoush held off Milan van Ewijk before unleashing a powerful shot from distance.
Kulusevski, whose career was interrupted by a knee injury in May 2025, was brought off the substitutes' bench in the final minutes to a huge ovation from the home fans.
Spurs veteran Davies made the three points safe in the dying minutes, poking home from the edge of the penalty area.
The win lifts Spurs up to 16th in the table, buying De Zerbi much-needed breathing space.
James Maddison: scored the opener in his first competitive start for Spurs since May 2025. Omar Marmoush: scored the winner-in-waiting from outside the box, despite Coventry’s protests over an elbow on Van Ewijk. VAR did not overturn the goal.
Ben Davies: struck late from the edge of the area to settle the match.
Dejan Kulusevski: the biggest moment of the night came when he made his first appearance in 526 days after a 17-month absence with a patella injury.
Jack Rudoni (Coventry): scored the Sky Blues’ goal. Spurs became the first team to score three goals from outside the box in a Premier League game since Fulham against Leicester in May 2023. Coventry manager Frank Lampard said two moments of individual quality from Maddison and Marmoush made the difference.
What it means: Spurs had gone winless in their first six league matches. One report has them level on six points with Coventry, ahead on goal difference in 16th place, while Coventry drop to 17th. Tottenham next travel to Chelsea on Saturday, Oct. 24.