Fans rally behind Dele Alli as he embraces a new chapter
Dubai: Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has received support from fans after his growing presence as a streamer drew criticism, with many questioning the narrative surrounding his life away from football.
Alli has been streaming more frequently in recent days, with his recent appearance alongside UK YouTuber Danny Aarons going viral on social media. However, a Daily Mail article titled “The sad reality of Dele Alli’s new life as a streamer” prompted a wave of reactions from fans defending the former England international.
“He’s had a rough childhood. Just leave this guy alone!” one fan wrote, while another argued that changing careers should not be viewed negatively.
“He’s changed career. People do it all the time,” the fan said.
Another questioned why Alli’s move into streaming should be considered sad, pointing to the achievements he had already enjoyed during his football career.
“How is Dele Alli streaming sad? He lived the dream of millions by playing in the PL and CL. Sure it should’ve lasted longer but now he is doing something different with his life?” the fan posted.
A fourth supporter added: “He’s got a better life than 90% of people on earth.”
Alli enjoyed the best years of his career at Tottenham, scoring 67 goals in 269 appearances across seven seasons. He became one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons and helping Spurs reach the 2019 Champions League final.
However, injuries and personal struggles affected his progress after leaving Tottenham in 2022. His subsequent spells at Everton, Besiktas and Como failed to revive his career.
Alli’s last competitive appearance came in March 2025 for Como against AC Milan, when he was sent off eight minutes after coming on as a substitute. He left the Italian club in September that year after only one appearance and has since been working to regain his fitness while exploring his next move.
While his footballing future remains uncertain, fans have urged others to give him space to pursue a different path.