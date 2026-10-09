Alli’s last competitive appearance came in March 2025 for Como against AC Milan, when he was sent off eight minutes after coming on as a substitute. He left the Italian club in September that year after only one appearance and has since been working to regain his fitness while exploring his next move.

Alli enjoyed the best years of his career at Tottenham, scoring 67 goals in 269 appearances across seven seasons. He became one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons and helping Spurs reach the 2019 Champions League final.

“How is Dele Alli streaming sad? He lived the dream of millions by playing in the PL and CL. Sure it should’ve lasted longer but now he is doing something different with his life?” the fan posted.

Alli has been streaming more frequently in recent days, with his recent appearance alongside UK YouTuber Danny Aarons going viral on social media. However, a Daily Mail article titled “The sad reality of Dele Alli’s new life as a streamer” prompted a wave of reactions from fans defending the former England international.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.