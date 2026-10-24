From Karama to LA: How UAE opened doors to a global music career for this Indian expat

Growing up in Dubai helped shape his creative outlook he now brings to the world
Dubai: Before his international music career, Palash Deshpande was a teenager in Dubai learning to make songs from YouTube tutorials.
He has started guitar lessons at a small music academy in Karama at the age of 12. Now 26, Deshpande is a music producer, songwriter, and music educator. Born in Mumbai, he has spent eight formative years growing up in Dubai, from 2010 to 2018.
Looking back, he has credited the UAE for giving him the space to experiment, gain experience, and develop the confidence to pursue music.
“I didn’t necessarily know that music would become my career but Dubai gave me the environment, exposure, and confidence to discover that possibility,” Deshpande told Gulf News.
Deshpande’s early experiences in Dubai have went beyond guitar lessons. As he taught himself music production, he has seen how audiences responded to what he played.
“One of my fondest memories is getting opportunities to DJ at school events. At the time, I was just a teenager experimenting with music in my bedroom, so having hundreds of students enjoying something I was doing was incredibly encouraging,” recalled Deshpande.
His family, who continues to reside in Dubai, has also played a part in opening doors. His father, Rajesh, has worked in the city’s professional audio industry. Through his father’s connections, Deshpande has secured an internship at a live sound company, where he learned about audio engineering first-hand.
At 16, he has completed an audio production course, becoming one of its youngest students. The combination of school support, family connections, and hands-on experience have allowed him to explore different aspects of music while he was still deciding what he wanted to do.
“I think what made Dubai special was the combination of international exposure, excellent educational opportunities, and a community that encouraged young people to explore their ambitions. My family moved to Dubai seeking new opportunities, and in many ways, those opportunities became the foundation of the career I’m building today.”
In 2018, Deshpande has moved to Boston to study at a contemporary music institution, having decided by the end of school that he wanted to pursue music professionally.
“Growing up in Dubai had already exposed me to people from different cultures and backgrounds which made adapting to an international environment easier,” shared Deshpande.
After graduating, he has moved to Los Angeles to work in music. His collaborations have led to placements with artists and even an invitation to spend a month in China writing and producing music with established local musicians.
He has later pursued a master’s degree in music production and recording, focusing on the science and psychology behind what makes songs memorable. He now shares that research through online educational videos and mentors artists, songwriters, and industry professionals from around the world.
“When I look at this journey, I see Dubai as the starting point. The technical knowledge, confidence, and international outlook I developed there helped prepare me for everything that followed.”
Growing up in Dubai has also influenced his musical tastes. He has listened to everything from Bollywood music to American pop, electronic dance music, and international chart hits.
“One of the most unique things about growing up in Dubai is that you’re constantly surrounded by different cultures. That exposure shaped my musical identity. I never felt that I had to limit myself to one genre, culture, or musical tradition,” stated Deshpande.
As he now works with several artists with various backgrounds, he has noted that the ability to understand and appreciate diverse styles is something he has developed in the emirate.
“When you grow up in a city where people from all over the world live and work together, pursuing a global career doesn’t seem quite as distant or impossible.”
Deshpande’s advice to young people growing up in the UAE is to make use of the opportunities around them, but not to wait for someone else to give them permission to begin.
He has emphasised that taking the first step matters more than having everything in place from the outset.
“For me, home isn’t necessarily just where you were born. It’s also where you grow up, discover who you are, and begin imagining what your future could look like,” said Deshpande.
He added, “Dubai was where I first picked up a guitar, produced my first songs, performed for audiences, and decided that music was something I wanted to dedicate my life to. No matter where my career takes me, those experiences will always connect me to the UAE.”