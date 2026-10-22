What growing up in Dubai taught this Filipino-German teen about community and belonging

Growing up in the UAE taught her that belonging is not choosing one place to call home
Dubai: In Dubai, home can mean different things to different people. For some, it is the country they left behind, while for others, it is the city where they grew up, went to school, and built their lives, even if their family roots lie elsewhere.
For Chiara Mae Gottschalk, 19, it is a little of both. Half Filipino and half German, she has arrived in the UAE when she was just two months old. Growing up in Dubai, surrounded by people from different nationalities, she has learned early on that there is no single way to define identity or belonging.
Her Filipino heritage has helped her appreciate family, warmth, and community, while her German background has given her another perspective on independence, discipline, and responsibility. Dubai has brought these influences together with the many cultures she encountered in everyday life.
“I think the greatest lesson has been understanding that I don't have to choose one part of myself over another. Dubai has taught me that our differences don't have to separate us, they can be what help us understand one another better,” Gottschalk told Gulf News.
Growing up as an expatriate has not always made the question of belonging clear. Being connected to various cultures can sometimes leave a person feeling as though they belong to several places at once, while also questioning whether they belong entirely to any one of them.
“Navigating that has meant becoming more comfortable with the different parts of myself and allowing my experiences to shape me without feeling the need to define myself too narrowly. Through opportunities in the UAE, I have continued to learn how to communicate, adapt, and find common ground with others,” shared Gottschalk.
Dubai has taught her to accept change as people move in and out of the city, circumstances evolve, and new perspectives emerge.
“The biggest lesson is that belonging is not necessarily about where you come from or having one place to call home. Sometimes, it is about the relationships you build, the values you carry with you, and the person you choose to become.”
According to Gottschalk, being part of a community means understanding the people around you and finding ways to contribute. That belief has pushed her participation in environmental initiatives and community volunteering in the Emirates.
In 2024, following the heavy rainfall in the country, she has volunteered in a large-scale clean-up at Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba Wetland Reserve. Volunteers have removed litter, storm debris, and waste to help protect the reserve's ecosystem and native wildlife. The initiative has collected 582kg of litter.
She has also taken part in a tree planting initiative in Abu Dhabi involving more than 500 volunteers. Working in a smaller team, she has helped plant more than 100 young trees as part of efforts to combat desertification, improve air quality, and support biodiversity.
Moreover, Gottschalk is a community volunteer at an association involved in animal welfare.
“I believe that giving back begins with recognising that being part of a community is about more than simply living in it. It is about understanding the people around you, being willing to contribute, and recognising that even small actions can have an impact,” explained Gottschalk.
She added, “Growing up in Dubai has allowed me to experience the value of living alongside people from so many different backgrounds. I hope to reflect that in the way I treat others and the opportunities I choose to pursue.”
Gottschalk's interests in acting, pageantry, and creative expression have given her opportunities to explore different sides of herself.
She has represented the Philippines at Miss Teen Universe 2025 and became first runner-up at the international competition. Through pageantry, she has sought to promote female empowerment, cultural pride, and youth leadership.
“Dubai has given me the freedom to explore different interests and discover different sides of myself. Growing up in such a diverse environment has made me curious about people, their experiences, and the stories they have to tell,” stated Gottschalk.
She has highlighted that the UAE has provided her with the space and platforms to translate these interests into meaningful contributions.
In addition, Gottschalk has been set to attend the United Nations youth conferences in 2027 and continue learning about marketing and global business through internship opportunities in the Emirates.
For young people who feel caught between cultures or uncertain about their future, Gottschalk's advice is not to rush into defining themselves.
She has encouraged them to explore several interests, meet people with experiences unlike their own, and accept that their ambitions may change as they grow.
“Remember that while the UAE may be where you are growing up, the values you develop and the way you treat people are what you carry with you wherever life takes you. We have the opportunity to grow up in an incredibly diverse environment, and I hope the next generation continues to build on that by being more understanding, more compassionate, and more willing to learn from one another,” said Gottschalk.
In a city where people from around the world build lives alongside one another, she has emphasised that belonging is about how they treat the people around them and what they contribute to the place they call home.
“You don't have to wait until you are older or have achieved something extraordinary to make a difference. You can begin with the person you are today.”