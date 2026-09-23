What being born and raised in the UAE taught this 15-year-old about education and sustainability

Growing up in the UAE's multicultural environment taught her to turn knowledge to action
Dubai: At 15, Zahra-tul Jannah Ahmed Ajetunmobi has already taken her message about youth participation, education, and sustainability to global platforms.
Born and raised in the UAE to a family with Nigerian roots, Ajetunmobi is the author of “The Journey So Far,” a personal development book encouraging young people to build confidence, develop positive habits, and believe in themselves.
She is also the founder of “The Zahra Ajet Book Club,” a platform with more than 2,000 registered young learners from 47 countries, where participants discuss books, sustainability, personal development, ideas, and ethics.
Her experiences in Dubai and the wider UAE have played an important role in shaping how she sees the world and her role in it.
For Ajetunmobi, one of the most important lessons of growing up in the UAE has been learning from people with different backgrounds and perspectives.
“Growing up in the UAE has exposed me to people from many different cultures, backgrounds, and nationalities. This has taught me to respect different perspectives, be open minded, and appreciate diversity,” Ajetunmobi told Gulf News.
She has noted that the Emirates encourages young people to “learn, innovate, and think about the future.”
Being raised in that environment has also influenced how she views her own identity.
“It has taught me that I can be proud of my own identity and heritage while learning from the people and cultures around me.”
Ajetunmobi’s interest in speaking and expressing her ideas has started when she was a child.
“From a young age, I have always enjoyed expressing myself. I would create imaginary talk shows with my teddy bear and share my thoughts with my family and friends,” recalled Ajetunmobi.
As she grew older, her interests have expanded to sustainable development and the impact that decisions made today can have on future generations.
She has also begun thinking about the role young people play in conversations about the future.
“I realised that young people have valuable ideas, but we are not always included in the conversations that affect us.”
That realisation has inspired her to speak up and share her experiences.
“We, the youth, should not only be spoken about; we should also be part of the conversations shaping our future.”
Among the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Ajetunmobi has bared that quality education matters most to her.
“I strongly believe that education is the bedrock of every society. It allows people to understand the way the world works and see how they can be a part of it,” shared Ajetunmobi.
She believes today's generation has access to an unprecedented amount of information, but that access also comes with a responsibility to use it.
“We already have enough knowledge to solve many of the world’s biggest issues.”
She has pointed to hunger and access to education as examples of challenges where knowledge already exists.
“For instance, we know how to grow enough food to end hunger, and we know how to make education accessible. But I’ve come to realise that the best way to contribute to quality education is not just to learn more, but to apply what we know.”
Ajetunmobi has emphasised that young people should not expect the path ahead to be easy.
Quoting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Ajetunmobi has mentioned that “An easy life does not make men, nor does it build nations. Challenges make men, and it is these men who build nations.”
She has underscored that young people today are capable of achieving things previous generations could only dream of, whether in classrooms, communities, leadership positions, or on global stages. However, opportunities do not remove challenges.
“There will be some days when we feel stressed, pressured, or even confused. In those moments, we should remind ourselves that challenges are part of growing and succeeding. They can become stepping stones that help us rise from one level to the next,” stated Ajetunmobi.
She has cited the recent conflict as an experience that required young people to adapt. Learning from home and following safety measures have been difficult but also provided lessons in resilience.
“It wasn’t easy for any of us. However, we also learnt to adapt and remain resilient in the face of challenges.”
From her early imaginary talk shows to speaking at the United Nations in New York, COP28 in Dubai, and the Palace of Westminster in London, Ajetunmobi’s journey has taken her beyond the UAE.
Yet the lessons she associates with growing up in the Emirates have remained central to her outlook, respect different perspectives, value education, embrace diversity, and think about the future.
For her, being young is not a reason to wait before contributing.
“Being raised in this environment has helped me believe that my age should not stop me from sharing my ideas and contributing to society.” said Ajetunmobi.
Her message to her generation is about participation, not simply being the subjects of conversations about the future but helping shape those conversations themselves.