Young Scholarz marks its entry into the UAE, bringing 18 years of Singapore teaching expertise to Dubai

Singapore and the UAE share a natural affinity that makes this expansion a logical fit. Both are nations built on ambition, progress and a growth mindset, societies that prize hard work, entrepreneurship and continual improvement, and where families place real value on education as the foundation for opportunity. Family mobility is a defining feature of Singapore's own expat population, with many moving frequently between countries and curricula. Young Scholarz has built particular expertise in helping students navigate these transitions, including moving from Indian CBSE or local O Level systems into the IB, a skill set that speaks directly to the UAE's own large and mobile expat community, where families face similar curriculum shifts as children move between schools, systems and countries.