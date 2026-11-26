Consulate coordinates with RAK authorities, potential next of kin to confirm identity
Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has been notified of one Filipino casualty in the deadly bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah on November 24.
In an updated statement to Gulf News, the consulate has noted that it is coordinating with local authorities and the potential next of kin to facilitate confirmation of the Filipino's identity.
However, no official confirmation of the person's identity has been released by the relevant authorities.
“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has been notified of the involvement of one Filipino casualty in the vehicular crash that took place in Ras Al Khaimah early 24 November 2026,” shared the consulate.
“The Consulate General is in contact with the authorities in RAK, as well as the potential NOKs of said Filipino casualty to facilitate identity confirmation.”
The consulate has bared that it would not release further information about the Filipino casualty until the identity is confirmed by the authorities and the immediate family in the UAE approves disclosure.
“In deference to the privacy of the family in this difficult time, the Consulate General is not disclosing any more information until confirmed by the authorities and approved by the immediate family in the UAE,” stated the consulate.
The latest update follows an earlier statement to Gulf News on November 25, when the consulate has mentioned that it had not received official confirmation of any Filipino injured or killed in the accident.
At the time, the Philippine mission has been monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with local authorities and members of the Filipino community in the area.
The accident occurred in the early hours of November 24, when a passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck parked on the roadside following a technical breakdown.
According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the crash happened on Al Watan Road, in the Southern Regions belt of Ras Al Khaimah.
11 people have been initially reported dead. Two more later have succumbed to critical injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to 13 as revealed by the police. It has also reported that 14 people sustained injuries of varying severity.
National Ambulance has confirmed that its teams treated 26 injured people at the scene, 14 of whom were subsequently taken to hospital.
The Ras Al Khaimah collision has been the UAE's second major road tragedy in less than two weeks.
It follows a fatal accident in Fujairah that has claimed 14 lives, adding to concerns over road safety following two deadly incidents within a short period.