Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy gives updates about ongoing identification of victims
Dubai: The Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, visited Ras Al Khaimah Police Headquarters on Wednesday and met the families of the victims of the recent bus-truck crash and local authorities handling the case.
Speaking to Gulf News, he said his visit was primarily to meet the families and offer condolences and support amid their grief.
He said it was too early to share the total number of Indians who died as authorities were still working to ascertain the facts and provide formal confirmation.
"We are still ascertaining the facts and waiting for formal confirmation from the local authorities,” he said.
However, Dr Reddy confirmed that some of the Indian victims had already been identified by their families.
He said he had also met some of those family members, but could not divulge more details since the identification process was still ongoing.
“It is an ongoing process. What happened is that after the accident, since it was in a remote place, ambulances came from different hospitals, so they went to different emirates. Ras Al Khaimah Police is collating all that information," he said.
Once the authorities have finalised the information, they have assured the Consulate that it will be shared, he added. "Once that is done, I'll be in a better position to share it," he said.
The crash took place in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, on Al Watan Road, within the Southern Regions belt, according to the Ministry of Interior. A passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside after a technical breakdown, the ministry said.
The collision initially claimed 11 lives. Two more people later died from critical injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to 13, according to Ras Al Khaimah Police. At least 23 of the injured were hospitalised.
Specialist emergency and rescue teams rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported. They included officers from Al Munaie Police Station, the Search and Rescue Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Hatta Police patrols, UAE National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence and Kadra Police Station.
The dead and the injured were taken to several hospitals, and the relevant authorities have taken over the accident file to investigate the circumstances of the collision and complete the necessary legal procedures.
On Tuesday evening, the Consulate confirmed in a post on X that the victims included Indian nationals. It said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals."
The mission said it had reached out to the bereaved families and was working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. It also offered its "condolences and prayers to the grieving families during this difficult time."
The Consulate has shared its 24/7 toll-free helpline, 800-46342, for those seeking help.
The Ras Al Khaimah crash comes after two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah on November 12, which killed 14 people and injured 30 others. The victims were 10 Emiratis and four Indians.
The Indian victims included 21-year-old twins from Kerala who were residents of Fujairah, their three-year-old nephew, and a 13-year-old tourist from Gujarat.