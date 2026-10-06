Dhahi Khalfan meets India’s new Consul General in Dubai

Khalfan welcomed Reddy and wished him success in his new assignment
Dubai: Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, received Dr Emadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at his office on Tuesday.
Reddy visited Khalfan to pay his respects following his assumption of duties as India’s new Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Khalfan welcomed Reddy and wished him success in his new assignment, stressing the importance of continued cooperation between the UAE and India across various fields.
The meeting also focused on ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two sides, with discussions covering a number of issues and matters of mutual interest.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Khalfan presented Reddy with a commemorative shield to mark the occasion.
The meeting comes amid the longstanding close ties between the UAE and India and their continued efforts to expand cooperation across a range of areas.