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Dhahi Khalfan meets India’s new Consul General in Dubai

Khalfan welcomed Reddy and wished him success in his new assignment

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dhahi Khalfan meets India’s new Consul General in Dubai

Dubai: Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, received Dr Emadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at his office on Tuesday.

Reddy visited Khalfan to pay his respects following his assumption of duties as India’s new Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

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Khalfan welcomed Reddy and wished him success in his new assignment, stressing the importance of continued cooperation between the UAE and India across various fields.

The meeting also focused on ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two sides, with discussions covering a number of issues and matters of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Khalfan presented Reddy with a commemorative shield to mark the occasion.

The meeting comes amid the longstanding close ties between the UAE and India and their continued efforts to expand cooperation across a range of areas. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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