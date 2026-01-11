‘Many tried to destroy Somnath Temple, India, but did not succeed’, Modi hails centuries of resilience

“In the late 15th century, Sultan Ahmed Shah attempted to desecrate the temple, followed by his grandson Sultan Mahmud Begda, who tried to convert it into a mosque. However, due to the efforts of Lord Mahadev’s devotees, the temple was rebuilt. In the 17th and 18th centuries, Aurangzeb also tried to harm the temple and again attempted to make Somnath a mosque, but Ahilyabai Holkar reconstructed the temple once more,” he further said.