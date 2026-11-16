Dubai gathering brings Asian diplomats together

They included Manabe Takashi, Consul General of Japan, Jong-Kyoung Park, Consul General of the Republic of Korea; Charkrienorrathip Sevikul, new Consul General of Thailand, Riaz Abdul Razak, Consul General of Malaysia. They were presented with mementos by Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of Singapore.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.