Dubai gathering brings Asian diplomats together

Five Consuls General welcomed at Asiana Group event hosted by Lovraj Talwar
Dubai: Five newly appointed Asian Consuls General were welcomed at a special gathering hosted by prominent Indian businessman Lovraj Talwar to foster closer cooperation in the UAE.
The gathering provided an opportunity for the newly appointed diplomats to meet their counterparts, strengthen professional relationships and engage with members of Dubai’s business community.
Talwar, who hosted the event, delivered the opening address, welcoming the diplomats and guests and highlighting the importance of maintaining close connections among the Asian diplomatic and business communities in Dubai.
The five newly appointed Consuls General were presented with commemorative mementos to mark the beginning of their diplomatic assignments.
They included Manabe Takashi, Consul General of Japan, Jong-Kyoung Park, Consul General of the Republic of Korea; Charkrienorrathip Sevikul, new Consul General of Thailand, Riaz Abdul Razak, Consul General of Malaysia. They were presented with mementos by Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of Singapore.
Ambrosio Brian F. Eniciso III, Consul General of the Philippines received his memento from Denny Lesmana, Consul General of Indonesia.
Singapore’s Consul General Raziff Aljunied and Indonesia’s Consul General Denny Lesmana also addressed the gathering.
A long-established businessman in the UAE, Lovraj Talwar has been associated with the country’s construction and building materials industry for more than five decades.
He established business operations in the UAE in the mid-1970s through a joint venture involving India’s publicly listed Nitco Group and a UAE company, at a time when the country was witnessing rapid infrastructure development.
Talwar has also remained actively involved in bringing together members of Dubai’s diplomatic and business communities through gatherings such as the Asiana Group luncheon.
The event concluded with a Korean-themed luncheon featuring traditional cuisine prepared by Chef James Kang at the Korean restaurant in Asiana Hotel, owned by Korean entrepreneur Gene Cha.
Participants also agreed to hold the next Asiana Group gathering in January 2027, with a Japanese theme at a Japanese venue.
The planned event will continue the group’s tradition of bringing together Asian diplomats and business leaders in Dubai, providing a platform for networking, cultural exchange and closer engagement among the participating communities.