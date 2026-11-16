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Dubai gathering brings Asian diplomats together

Five Consuls General welcomed at Asiana Group event hosted by Lovraj Talwar

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
3 MIN READ
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(From left) Yuri Park, Dy Consul General of Korea; Charkrienorrathip Sevikul, Consul General of Thailand; Riaz Abdul Razak, Consul General of Malaysia; Ambrosio Brian F. Eniciso III, Consul General of Philippines; Jong-Kyoung Park, Consul General of Korea; Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of Singapore; Lovraj Talwar; Takashi Manabe, Consul General of Japan; Hiromi Kakuta, Deputy Consul General of Japan; Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor, Gulf News; Denny Lesmana, Consul General of Indonesia; Park Seung from Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd at the reception.
(From left) Yuri Park, Dy Consul General of Korea; Charkrienorrathip Sevikul, Consul General of Thailand; Riaz Abdul Razak, Consul General of Malaysia; Ambrosio Brian F. Eniciso III, Consul General of Philippines; Jong-Kyoung Park, Consul General of Korea; Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of Singapore; Lovraj Talwar; Takashi Manabe, Consul General of Japan; Hiromi Kakuta, Deputy Consul General of Japan; Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor, Gulf News; Denny Lesmana, Consul General of Indonesia; Park Seung from Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd at the reception.

Dubai: Five newly appointed Asian Consuls General were welcomed at a special gathering hosted by prominent Indian businessman Lovraj Talwar to foster closer cooperation in the UAE.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the newly appointed diplomats to meet their counterparts, strengthen professional relationships and engage with members of Dubai’s business community.

Talwar, who hosted the event, delivered the opening address, welcoming the diplomats and guests and highlighting the importance of maintaining close connections among the Asian diplomatic and business communities in Dubai.

The five newly appointed Consuls General were presented with commemorative mementos to mark the beginning of their diplomatic assignments.

Mementos

They included Manabe Takashi, Consul General of Japan, Jong-Kyoung Park, Consul General of the Republic of Korea; Charkrienorrathip Sevikul, new Consul General of Thailand, Riaz Abdul Razak, Consul General of Malaysia. They were presented with mementos by Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of Singapore.

Ambrosio Brian F. Eniciso III, Consul General of the Philippines received his memento from Denny Lesmana, Consul General of Indonesia.

Singapore’s Consul General Raziff Aljunied and Indonesia’s Consul General Denny Lesmana also addressed the gathering.

Five decades in UAE

A long-established businessman in the UAE, Lovraj Talwar has been associated with the country’s construction and building materials industry for more than five decades.

He established business operations in the UAE in the mid-1970s through a joint venture involving India’s publicly listed Nitco Group and a UAE company, at a time when the country was witnessing rapid infrastructure development.

Talwar has also remained actively involved in bringing together members of Dubai’s diplomatic and business communities through gatherings such as the Asiana Group luncheon.

Next gathering

The event concluded with a Korean-themed luncheon featuring traditional cuisine prepared by Chef James Kang at the Korean restaurant in Asiana Hotel, owned by Korean entrepreneur Gene Cha.

Participants also agreed to hold the next Asiana Group gathering in January 2027, with a Japanese theme at a Japanese venue.

The planned event will continue the group’s tradition of bringing together Asian diplomats and business leaders in Dubai, providing a platform for networking, cultural exchange and closer engagement among the participating communities.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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