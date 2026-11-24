Emergency teams treated 26 injured at the scene, 23 of whom were hospitalised after crash
Ras Al Khaimah: Most of the passengers killed in the Ras Al Khaimah bus-truck crash that claimed 13 lives were returning to the UAE after completing a visa change trip, only for the journey to end in tragedy, according to a company that arranged the trip.
The crash happened in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road, within the Southern Regions belt, according to the Ministry of Interior.
The bus, carrying 41 people, collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside following a technical breakdown, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
The travel agency that organised the journey told Gulf News that the passengers were returning to the UAE after travelling to Oman to complete their visa change process.
Several had travelled on Sunday and were making their way back on Monday after their new visit visas were issued from Sharjah.
Passengers also included UAE residents who are switching jobs and needed to be on visit visas temporarily until their new employment visas are processed.
For many, the news was what they had been waiting for, and they were looking forward to resuming their lives in the UAE by getting jobs and employment visas.
They boarded the bus in Oman believing a new chapter was about to begin.
The agency said it arranges UAE visa change packages by bus and hires local buses for the border trips.
While the passengers had processed their visas through different tours and travel companies, it said it was responsible for arranging their transport and had issued tickets for both the onward and return journeys.
There were 40 passengers and the driver on board, it said.
Ras Al Khaimah Police told Gulf News the victims were Asians.
On Tuesday evening, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said Indians were among them. The mission said it has reached out to the grieving families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. The Consulate has also shared its 24/7 toll-free helpline, 800-46342.
Authorities are yet to confirm the identities of the victims and the injured and are working to establish them. The severity of the impact has made the process particularly challenging.
Police said they had completed their investigation and referred the case file to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.
The collision initially claimed 11 lives. Two others later died from critical injuries in hospital, taking the toll to 13, according to Ras Al Khaimah Police.
National Ambulance deployed 16 ambulances and five first responder vehicles in a coordinated operation with Ras Al Khaimah Police and other authorities.
Its teams treated 26 injured people at the scene, 14 of whom were taken to hospital. Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services supported the response and transported another nine injured people.
Specialist rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after the report was received. They included officers from Al Munaie Comprehensive Police Station and the Search and Rescue Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, as well as Hatta Police patrols, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Civil Defence and Police from Kadra in Ras Al Khaimah.
The injured were taken to several hospitals, including Kalba Hospital, Al Dhaid Hospital, Saqr Hospital and Hatta Hospital.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
It urged motorists to stay alert and focused behind the wheel and to anticipate unexpected hazards on the road.
National Ambulance also offered its condolences, prayed that Allah grants the deceased His mercy and gives their loved ones patience and strength, and urged motorists to follow traffic rules and safety guidelines.