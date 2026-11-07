Daughter injured after husband allegedly attacks her father with a knife in Alexandria
Dubai: A 65-year-old Egyptian man who was trying to reconcile his daughter and her husband was stabbed to death by his son-in-law during a family dispute in Alexandria, according to local media reports.
The incident occurred inside an apartment in the Al Wardiyan neighbourhood of western Alexandria, where the victim had sought to resolve a dispute between the couple.
According to investigations, the attempt at reconciliation turned violent when an argument broke out between the father and his son-in-law, who allegedly grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed him.
The victim suffered multiple wounds to his head, face, chest and neck, along with a cut to his shoulder. He died at the scene and was found lying on the bedroom floor.
The suspect then allegedly attacked his wife with the same knife, injuring her hand before fleeing the apartment.
A 62-year-old electrician who witnessed the incident told investigators that the confrontation began over marital disagreements between the couple and escalated into a physical altercation.
Alexandria police were alerted to the incident after the Mina El Basal Police Station received a report of a violent dispute inside the residential building.
Police officers and paramedics arrived at the apartment, where they discovered the man's body and his injured daughter.
The victim's body was transferred to the Kom El Dikka mortuary for a forensic examination to determine the precise cause of death and document the injuries.
Prosecutors ordered an autopsy and authorised the release of the body for burial once the necessary procedures were completed.
They also requested a medical report on the injured woman to establish her condition and arrange for her questioning.
Authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged attack on the victim's daughter.