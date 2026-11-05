GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egyptian woman kills husband with cleaver, hides dismembered body for 10 days

Dispute over EGP250,000 house sale drove third wife to drug and kill husband

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An Egyptian woman was arrested for allegedly drugging her husband, killing him with a meat cleaver and dismembering his body before hiding the remains beneath a staircase for 10 days. The gruesome killing took place in Qena Governorate in southern Egypt, where police uncovered the crime after discovering the dismembered remains of a 57-year-old man stuffed inside a sack near an irrigation canal.
An Egyptian woman was arrested for allegedly drugging her husband, killing him with a meat cleaver and dismembering his body before hiding the remains beneath a staircase for 10 days. The gruesome killing took place in Qena Governorate in southern Egypt, where police uncovered the crime after discovering the dismembered remains of a 57-year-old man stuffed inside a sack near an irrigation canal.
iStock

Dubai: An Egyptian woman has been arrested for allegedly drugging her husband, killing him with a meat cleaver and dismembering his body before hiding the remains beneath a staircase for 10 days following a dispute over EGP250,000 from the sale of a house.

The gruesome killing took place in Qena Governorate in southern Egypt, where police uncovered the crime after discovering the dismembered remains of a 57-year-old man stuffed inside a sack near an irrigation canal.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to preliminary investigations and the suspect's reported confession, the woman, who was the victim's third wife, planned the murder after he refused to hand over the proceeds from the sale of his house.

Investigators said the victim had sold his house to his niece for EGP250,000, triggering repeated arguments with his third wife, who demanded the money.

The husband reportedly refused, saying he intended to divide the proceeds among his three wives.

As tensions escalated, the woman allegedly decided to kill him and began preparing to carry out the attack.

Drugged husband before fatal attack

According to her reported confession, the suspect obtained four sedative tablets and secretly administered them to her husband, causing him to fall asleep. She then allegedly attacked him with a meat cleaver, inflicting fatal injuries.

Investigators said she subsequently dismembered the body, placed the remains inside a large sack and concealed it beneath the staircase of their home. The remains stayed hidden for approximately 10 days.

Demolition plans threatened to expose crime

The suspect's efforts to conceal the killing reportedly began to unravel when the victim's niece, who had purchased the property, asked her to vacate the house so it could be demolished and rebuilt.

Fearing that the remains would be discovered during demolition, the woman allegedly decided to move the sack away from the property.

She reportedly loaded it into a pickup truck and transported it to an area near Danfiq village in the Naqada district of Qena Governorate.

There, she dumped the sack beside an irrigation canal, apparently hoping to prevent investigators from linking the remains to her home.

Police identify victim and arrest suspect

The investigation began when police received a report about a sack containing human remains discovered along an agricultural road near the canal.

The remains were transferred to a hospital for examination as detectives launched an investigation to establish the victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Investigators identified the victim as a 57-year-old resident of Kom Al Daba village in Naqada. Police established that he had three wives and subsequently identified his third wife as the principal suspect.

She was arrested and reportedly confessed to the killing, later re-enacting the crime before investigators under heavy security.

The case has been referred to the competent judicial authorities for further investigation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Egyptian bride was stabbed to death by husband 60 days after wedding over a dream of infidelity, sparking outrage and investigation.

Bride killed 60 days after wedding over cheating dream

2m read
Family members told local media that Maysam had been subjected to assaults and threats throughout her marriage.

Mother killed by husband; 3 young children left behind

2m read
Former National Bank of Egypt footballer was stabbed to death outside his home in Ismailia Governorate following an altercation reportedly sparked by water accidentally splashing onto a young girl.

Water splash dispute ends in footballer's death

1m read
The two women then placed his body inside a large sack and attempted to conceal it among waste being transported from the house to a remote agricultural area.

Wife and mother-in-law stab, strangle and kill husband

2m read