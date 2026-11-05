Dispute over EGP250,000 house sale drove third wife to drug and kill husband
Dubai: An Egyptian woman has been arrested for allegedly drugging her husband, killing him with a meat cleaver and dismembering his body before hiding the remains beneath a staircase for 10 days following a dispute over EGP250,000 from the sale of a house.
The gruesome killing took place in Qena Governorate in southern Egypt, where police uncovered the crime after discovering the dismembered remains of a 57-year-old man stuffed inside a sack near an irrigation canal.
According to preliminary investigations and the suspect's reported confession, the woman, who was the victim's third wife, planned the murder after he refused to hand over the proceeds from the sale of his house.
Investigators said the victim had sold his house to his niece for EGP250,000, triggering repeated arguments with his third wife, who demanded the money.
The husband reportedly refused, saying he intended to divide the proceeds among his three wives.
As tensions escalated, the woman allegedly decided to kill him and began preparing to carry out the attack.
According to her reported confession, the suspect obtained four sedative tablets and secretly administered them to her husband, causing him to fall asleep. She then allegedly attacked him with a meat cleaver, inflicting fatal injuries.
Investigators said she subsequently dismembered the body, placed the remains inside a large sack and concealed it beneath the staircase of their home. The remains stayed hidden for approximately 10 days.
The suspect's efforts to conceal the killing reportedly began to unravel when the victim's niece, who had purchased the property, asked her to vacate the house so it could be demolished and rebuilt.
Fearing that the remains would be discovered during demolition, the woman allegedly decided to move the sack away from the property.
She reportedly loaded it into a pickup truck and transported it to an area near Danfiq village in the Naqada district of Qena Governorate.
There, she dumped the sack beside an irrigation canal, apparently hoping to prevent investigators from linking the remains to her home.
The investigation began when police received a report about a sack containing human remains discovered along an agricultural road near the canal.
The remains were transferred to a hospital for examination as detectives launched an investigation to establish the victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.
Investigators identified the victim as a 57-year-old resident of Kom Al Daba village in Naqada. Police established that he had three wives and subsequently identified his third wife as the principal suspect.
She was arrested and reportedly confessed to the killing, later re-enacting the crime before investigators under heavy security.
The case has been referred to the competent judicial authorities for further investigation.