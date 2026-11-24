Mission reaches out to bereaved families and shares 24/7 helpline number
Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has confirmed that the victims of the Ras Al Khaimah bus-truck crash, which claimed 13 lives so far, include Indian nationals.
In a post on X on Tuesday evening, the Consulate said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals.”
The Consulate said it has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.
The Consulate has also shared its 24/7 toll-free helpline, 800-46342.
The mission added that further details were still being ascertained and offered its “condolences and prayers to the grieving families during this difficult time.”
The crash took place in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road, within the Southern Regions belt, according to the Ministry of Interior. A passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside after a technical breakdown, the ministry said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.
The collision initially claimed 11 lives. Two more people later died from critical injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to 13, according to Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Another 14 people were injured, with injuries of varying severity, the police said in the afternoon.
Specialist emergency and rescue teams rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported.
They included officers from Al Munaie Comprehensive Police Station, the Search and Rescue Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Hatta Police patrols, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Civil Defence and Kadra Police Station.
The dead and the injured were taken to several hospitals. The relevant authorities have taken over the accident file to investigate the circumstances of the collision and complete the necessary legal procedures.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police extended its condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
It urged motorists to stay alert and focused behind the wheel and to anticipate unexpected hazards on the road, for their own safety and that of others.
Police also appealed to the public not to publish or circulate rumours, and to rely on official sources for information.
The Ras Al Khaimah crash comes after two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah on November 12, which killed 14 people and injured 30 others.
The victims were 10 Emiratis and four Indians.