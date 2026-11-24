Emergency teams respond to fatal Ras Al Khaimah accident
Dubai: Eleven people have died after a passenger bus collided with a truck on Al Watan Street in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE Ministry of Interior said.
Specialised emergency teams were dispatched to the scene after the authorities received a report of the accident, the ministry said in a statement.
Working alongside ambulance crews, Civil Defence teams and other relevant authorities, they carried out rescue and emergency medical operations, secured the accident site and managed traffic.
The Ministry of Interior said an investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing. The findings will be announced once the investigation is complete.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, offering prayers for the deceased and strength and patience for their families.
The ministry also urged the public to verify information through official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unconfirmed reports about the accident.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
The Ras Al Khaimah crash comes after two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah on November 12, which killed 14 people and injured 30 others.
The victims were identified as 10 Emiratis and four Indians, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.
A preliminary investigation found that the first collision involved a vehicle hitting a stationary truck. A second truck carrying two shipping containers then struck several vehicles before overturning.
The crashes occurred in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance work. A total of 18 vehicles and five trucks were involved, according to the ministry.
The Federal Public Prosecution ordered technical assessments and on-site inspections to establish the cause of the collisions. The truck driver was detained while receiving treatment in hospital.
Following the tragedy, authorities urged motorists to observe speed limits, maintain safe distances and remain alert when traffic slows down.
As investigations continue, police are urging motorists and truck drivers to take extra care on the roads, follow speed limits, maintain safe distances and stay alert, particularly in areas with slow-moving traffic.
Authorities have reiterated that responsible driving and adherence to road safety rules are essential to preventing accidents and protecting lives.