Some Indian families have identified relatives, but DNA results must confirm every victim
Ras Al Khaimah: They came to the Ras Al Khaimah Police headquarters carrying more than grief. In their hands were used clothes, combs and other small personal belongings of the people they loved, ordinary things that have now become the surest way to bring certainty to the unthinkable.
On Thursday morning, the remaining families of the victims of Tuesday's bus-truck crash gave DNA samples to help identify those who have not yet been named. The sampling began on Wednesday, when some of the families who were present submitted theirs. The rest were asked to return to the headquarters today, social workers and travel agencies supporting the families told Gulf News.
For many, it was a painful second ordeal. They were still bracing for the worst news about their loved ones when they were asked to hand over the belongings that would help confirm it. Each item was offered in the hope that it would give a name, and an answer, to someone they had lost.
At least one victim's family has yet to arrive because they are not in the UAE. Efforts are under way to contact them and bring them over, and a DNA test will be conducted on that victim as well, social workers said.
As reported by Gulf News on Wednesday, four of the Indian victims from Kerala have already been identified by their families. Photo identities and personal belongings such as wallets and ID cards helped identify them. Even so, officials need DNA confirmation to be 100 per cent sure of each identity before the bodies are handed over.
That means that even families who have received the news they feared cannot yet begin repatriation or hold funerals in the UAE, said social workers familiar with the procedures.
Only when the DNA results are out and every victim has been identified can they proceed, depending on what each family decides, they said.
Diplomatic missions, local authorities, social workers and travel agencies are coordinating and supporting the families through the process. The Indian Consulate in Dubai has a 24/7 toll-free helpline, 800-46342, for those who need help.
The crash happened in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, on Al Watan Road. According to the Ministry of Interior, a bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck parked on the roadside after a breakdown. Thirteen people were killed, and 23 were hospitalised with injuries, according to the authorities.
It was the UAE's second deadly road tragedy in less than two weeks, after the Fujairah crash that claimed 14 lives—10 Emiratis and four Indians.
Many of those on board the ill-fated bus were returning from Oman after completing visa changes. Some were UAE residents moving between jobs, waiting for new employment visas while on visit visas. For them, the bus ride home was meant to be a step towards a new chapter in the UAE. Instead, those dreams were shattered on the road.
Some of those on board were due to be married, and at least one had recently tied the knot. Among the dead is also a father who had already lost two sons in recent years.
Among the four Kerala victims identified so far is Ashraf Kolangaradi Attenganam, 53, who ran a soft drinks distribution service in Umm Al Quwain. Muhammed Ashik, 29, had married earlier this year and moved to the UAE for a better future. Hemanth Puthiya Kavil, 29, was a mechanical engineer who had resigned from his job in the hope of joining a new company.
The fourth, Sankeertha Suresh, 26, a computer science engineer, was identified on Wednesday as the first female victim. At least one more Indian woman is believed to be among the dead.
The remaining Indian victims are believed to be from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.