The situation is continuously being monitored by Philippine missions
Dubai: No Filipino victims have been officially confirmed in the deadly bus and truck accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed 13 lives.
Speaking to Gulf News, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has revealed that it is in communication with local authorities in Ras Al Khaimah following the accident on November 24.
“The Consulate General is in communication with local authorities in RAK but has not, as of this time, received any official confirmation of any Filipino injured or casualty as a result of the tragic bus accident,” stated the consulate.
It added, “We continue to monitor the situation and are in contact with the authorities and with some members of the Filipino community in the area.”
The UAE Ministry of Interior has noted that 13 people have died after a passenger bus collided with a truck on Al Watan Street in Ras Al Khaimah.
Initial reports have put the death toll at 11, but the number of fatalities subsequently rose to 13.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, together with the Filipino community in the UAE, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy.
In a statement, the embassy has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and all those mourning the loss of loved ones.
“Our thoughts are with them as they grieve, and we hope they find strength and comfort in the support of those around them,” shared the embassy.
It has also expressed appreciation to emergency responders and medical teams for their swift and compassionate assistance to those affected.
“In this time of grief, the embassy and the Filipino community stand in solidarity with the government and people of the United Arab Emirates.”