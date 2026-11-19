Philippines anticipates money sent home by OFWs to surpass 2025 levels amid uncertainties
Dubai: The Philippines expects 2026 remittances from overseas Filipinos to exceed last year’s total, with the UAE continuing to rank among the country’s leading sources of money sent home by migrant workers.
The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has expressed optimism that personal remittances will continue to increase, despite projections of slower growth amid global economic uncertainties and ongoing geopolitical situation.
Personal remittances have reached approximately $40 billion in 2025, marking a 3.3 percent increase from 2024. For 2026, growth has been projected at between 2.2 and 2.4 percent.
The UAE has ranked fourth among the top sources of cash remittances from land-based Filipino workers, according to a data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines’ central bank.
The US has remained the largest source, followed by Saudi Arabia and Singapore, with the UK also among the leading sources.
The BSP has reported that cash remittances reached $3.20 billion in September 2026, up 2.6 percent from the $3.12 billion recorded in September 2025.
Both cash and personal remittances have registered moderate growth during the January to September 2026 period.
Cash remittances refer to money sent through formal channels, while personal remittances provide a broader measure that includes in-kind transfers and money sent through informal channels.
Seasonally adjusted personal remittances have also increased moderately in September, indicating sustained underlying growth in inflows after accounting for seasonal factors.
“Remittance inflows continued to support household consumption and domestic economic activity, underscoring their role as a stable source of household income and foreign exchange for the Philippine economy,” stated the BSP.
Meanwhile, the DMW has noted that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and Filipinos abroad continue to play an important role in supporting their families financially, particularly during tough times.
Despite challenging circumstances in their host countries and uncertainties in the global economy, many continue to send money home to help relatives meet daily expenses and deal with emergencies.
According to DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, remittance growth can increase or remain sustained during periods of crisis as OFWs make greater efforts to provide financial assistance to their families.
“During times of heightened crisis, remittances tend to increase or maintain their growth because our OFWs work harder to send assistance to their families,” said Cacdac in Filipino.
He has also expressed the department’s gratitude to overseas Filipinos for their sacrifices and continued support for their families and the Philippines.
“We are deeply grateful to our OFWs and Filipinos overseas for their continued sacrifices and support for their families and our country.”
Beyond helping families cover their everyday needs, remittances remain an important contributor to the Philippine economy.