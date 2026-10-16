Philippine cash remittances grow 1.9% in August as UAE continues to support inflows

Cash sent home by overseas Filipinos reached $3.03 billion in August 2026
Dubai: Cash remittances to the Philippines rose 1.9 percent year-on-year to $3.03 billion in August 2026, up from $2.98 billion in August 2025, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).
The figures have showcased the continued role of overseas Filipinos (OFs), including those based in the UAE, in sending money home to support their families and contribute to economic activity in the Philippines.
The US has remained the largest recorded source of cash remittance inflows, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia. The UAE have also been among the major sources of remittances attributed to land-based Filipino workers.
The UAE has accounted for 5.5 percent of cash remittances attributed to land-based Filipino workers in August this year.
The US had the largest share at 41.7 percent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 7.9 percent, and Singapore at 6.4 percent. The UK has accounted for 4.6 percent, while other countries collectively represented 33.8 percent.
For Filipinos living and working in the UAE, remittances have been a way to help families and relatives meet everyday expenses and other financial needs back home.
The country breakdown for sea-based Filipino workers has revealed a different distribution.
The US has accounted for 30.8 percent of cash remittances attributed to sea-based workers, followed by Singapore at 10.3 percent, and Japan at 7.4 percent.
Germany has accounted for 5.8 percent, while the UK represented 5.4 percent. Other countries have collectively made up 40.3 percent.
“There are limitations on the remittance data by origin. The US appears to be the main source of OF remittances by origin, because the remitting or correspondent banks are mostly located in the US. The data does not imply that the funds were generated within the US,” stated the Philippine central bank.
Seasonally adjusted personal remittances have also increased slightly in August this year, suggesting continued underlying growth after seasonal factors were taken into account.
Personal remittances cover a broader range of transfers than cash remittances alone. They include money sent through banks and informal channels, as well as remittances in kind.
The increase has suggested that financial support from OFs continued during the month, even after accounting for seasonal variations.
Cash and personal remittances have also recorded moderate growth from January to August 2026.
“These inflows continued to underpin household spending and domestic economic activity, reflecting the resilience of remittance flows as a key source of household income and external financing,” said the BSP.
For the Philippines, sustained remittance growth underscores the continuing importance of overseas employment to household finances. For Filipino residents in the UAE, the latest figures have highlighted the Emirates’ contribution to the wider network of financial transfers supporting families back home.