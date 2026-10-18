What growing up in the UAE taught this Filipino expat about identity

Growing up in the Emirates taught him to navigate setbacks, stay connected to his roots
Dubai: Growing up in the UAE means being exposed to people whose languages, traditions, and experiences may be different from your own. For some, that diversity becomes part of everyday life from childhood, shaping how they see themselves and the people around them.
For Aljon Fernandez, a Filipino born and raised in the UAE, that experience has begun at home and continued beyond it. His family has instilled in him the importance of respect, hospitality, and supporting one another. Outside home, growing up in a multicultural society has introduced him to different nationalities, traditions, and ways of life.
The combination has helped him develop a strong connection to his heritage while learning to appreciate differences, a perspective that continued to influence his personal and professional life.
“Being born and raised in such a multicultural environment taught me to appreciate differences. It made me proud of my Filipino heritage while giving me a broader perspective on culture and identity,” Fernandez told Gulf News.
Fernandez’s career has taught him that pursuing a goal requires more than enthusiasm. He has chosen cooking because he was less interested in academics and found a way to express his creativity through his work.
Over time, however, turning that interest into a profession has meant learning to manage pressure, remain consistent, and accept the demands of the industry.
“The kitchen is a demanding environment and building a career in this industry requires discipline, sacrifice, patience, and consistency,” described Fernandez.
Long working hours and working through weekends can mean missing out on time with family and friends. There have also been periods when progress takes longer than expected, requiring people to keep going without knowing exactly when their efforts will pay off.
“Growing up and working in the UAE for more than 12 years has played a major role in my development. Dubai is a melting pot of cultures and working in this environment has allowed me to learn from different culinary traditions, develop my skills, and understand the expectations of an international audience.”
One of the challenging experiences in Fernandez’s journey has come when a Filipino restaurant concept he had developed did not proceed as planned.
The project has been intended to showcase the flavours of the Philippines, but circumstances prevented it from opening.
For someone who had invested time and effort in an idea, the setback could have marked the end of that particular ambition. Instead, Fernandez has highlighted that the encouragement he received from people in Dubai and the wider UAE helped him regain his footing.
“Through the people who continued to believe in me, supported my cooking, and gave me opportunities to share Filipino cuisine, I was reminded that a dream can still have an impact even if it does not happen in the way you originally planned,” shared Fernandez.
The experience has also changed how he viewed the relationship between a goal and the path taken to reach it. Opportunities can emerge in unexpected ways and a setback does not necessarily determine what comes next.
Fernandez also tries to help other chefs by sharing professional contacts and passing on job opportunities when they arise. It has been a way of extending to others some of the support that helped him during a difficult period.
In addition, he has advocated for a more sustainable and healthier cooking, being more conscious of balance and ingredient quality without sacrificing flavour.
“As chefs, we have a responsibility not only to create food but also to be mindful of where our ingredients come from. Whenever we can, we look at sourcing ingredients locally within the UAE, particularly fresh produce, to support local suppliers or farms and reduce unnecessary transportation,” explained Fernandez.
His experience has pointed to another lesson about building a life in the UAE, professional progress is not always an individual effort. Relationships, referrals, and people willing to offer encouragement can make a difference, especially when plans change or opportunities are uncertain.
Fernandez’s life in Dubai has helped him understand identity as something shaped by both personal roots and the environment around him.
His Filipino upbringing has given him a foundation of family values and respect. Life in the Emirates has exposed him to various perspectives, while his career taught him about discipline, disappointment, and the importance of moving forward.
His message to anyone trying to establish themselves, whether they have been born in the UAE or arrived later in life, is not to be ashamed where they came from.
“Never stop believing in where you can go. There will be challenges, disappointments, and moments when things do not happen as planned, but those experiences do not have to define your future,” said Fernandez.
For him, the lesson is that an unexpected outcome does not have to be the final word. Staying connected to your roots, learning from the people around you, and remaining open to new possibilities can all help at what comes next.
“Sometimes, a closed door pushes you to create your own path.”