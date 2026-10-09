Remembering his Dh700 beginnings: How this Bangladeshi expat worked his way up in Abu Dhabi

He arrived as an electrician, used his own experience to create opportunities for others
Dubai: Mohammed Wahid did not leave Bangladesh expecting an easy life in Abu Dhabi. He left with a dream of building a better future for himself and his family.
He started out as an electrician, earning Dh700 a month. Having paid for his own visa, he had to manage his limited income carefully while adjusting to life in a new country, far from his family.
The early years have been challenging, but Wahid saw his circumstances as the beginning of a journey rather than a limit on what he could achieve.
“I never saw it as a sacrifice. I saw it as a starting line,” Wahid told Gulf News.
Wahid has spent his first decade in the capital as an employee, gaining experience, and building his career step by step.
Rather than rushing into business, he has focused on learning the demands of the workplace, earning trust, and developing his skills. His progression from electrician to department in-charge has given him experience that would later prove valuable when he decided to start his own venture.
“I did not begin with capital, connections, or a title. I began with a toolbox and a willingness to work,” recalled Wahid.
Wahid has noted that the financial pressure was difficult during his early years in Abu Dhabi. But discipline, learning, and faith have helped him navigate those years.
“The early days were tough. My salary was very low, so every dirham counted. I was far from my family, I missed home, and I had to adapt to a new language, a new culture, and a demanding work environment,” described Wahid.
He has lived simply, saved carefully, and continued learning new skills. He has approached every job as an opportunity to gain experience, regardless of how small the task appeared.
Relationships with colleagues from different nationalities have also helped him adjust to life in Abu Dhabi.
“Those friendships taught me that people everywhere share the same hopes. Every hard day became part of the foundation I stand on now.”
Wahid has credited Abu Dhabi for giving him an environment in which he could build his career, establish a business, and plan for the future.
“Abu Dhabi gave me what every dreamer needs, safety, stability, and fairness. Here, effort is rewarded. The laws are clear, the city is secure, and the leadership truly believes in building a future for everyone who contributes,” exclaimed Wahid.
Over the years, the city has become more than a place to earn a living. It has been the place where he developed his career and home.
“I raised my career here, built my business here, and found a second home here. Abu Dhabi does not just let you dream. It gives you the platform to make the dream real.”
Among Wahid's favourite places in the capital is the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. He has admired its architecture and values the sense of peace and reflection he experiences when visiting. He has also been drawn to the way the mosque brings together faith, art, and learning.
His visits have offered a chance to reflect on how far he has come since arriving in 2005.
“I particularly appreciate its emphasis on Islamic cultural resources and serving the community. Taking a quiet moment to reflect on my journey and feel thankful for the opportunities I have received makes the place special to me,” shared Wahid.
Wahid believes success should extend beyond personal achievement. Through his events management company, he creates jobs, supports community and cultural events, and seeks to provide opportunities for young people and fellow workers.
His own experience as a low-income worker has given him an interest in supporting those at the beginning of their careers. He has understood the challenges of starting out with limited resources and wants to help others access opportunities to improve their circumstances.
“I believe success means little unless it lifts others. Abu Dhabi gave me a chance, and I want to pass that chance on,” stated Wahid.
Wahid’s message to people hoping to build a future in Abu Dhabi is to be patient and focus on steady progress.
He has encouraged newcomers to invest in their skills, improve their language abilities, and gain experience rather than becoming discouraged by a modest starting salary.
He has also advised them to save early, live within their means, and respect the UAE's culture, values, and laws. Above all, he has urged people to look beyond their current circumstances.
“Success here is built step by step. Your first salary is not your final destination. Where you start does not decide where you finish. Be grateful. Abu Dhabi offers real opportunity for anyone willing to work with honesty and heart,” said Wahid.